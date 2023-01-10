ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC Connecticut

Tomljanović Focused on Australian Open, Serena Win in Rearview

World No. 25 Ajla Tomljanović had the win of her career beating tennis legend Serena Williams at the 2022 U.S. Open in the GOAT’s last tennis match of her career. But the Australian is still trying to figure out how she pulled off the iconic victory. Nearly five...
NBC Connecticut

Getting to know Netflix ‘Break Point' Star Ajla Tomljanović

Tennis fans see only what’s presented to them. The highlights, the glory, the champion on their knees in celebration. The last point of a match. The thrill of winning at the U.S. Open -- in front of a jam-packed Arthur Ashe Stadium -- and grabbing that legendary trophy and the multi-million dollar check that comes with it.

