ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Rep. Marilyn John voices outrage over Ohio house speaker's election

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tbqjk_0k9g92iA00

Marilyn John gave Richland County residents an inside look at the recent selection of the Ohio Speaker of the House of Representatives.

John, R-Shelby, made her remarks before introducing Troy Cramer, who spoke about the 179th Airlift Wing's new cyberspace mission at Monday's Republican luncheon at DLX.

She didn't hold back.

"My trust in Columbus is very low," John said. "A deal was made. Democrats elected the speaker of the House."

In a stunning upset, Republican Jason Stephens was selected as the speaker over favorite Derek Merrin, R-Monclova.

Only 22 out of 67 Republicans present for the vote chose Stephens. The rest, including John, voted for Merrin.

But because 32 Democrats voted for Stephens, he prevailed by a 54-43 margin, even though Republicans outnumber Democrats two-to-one in the House.

"Twenty-two felt that they knew better than 45 of us," John said. "What happened is an assault on the Ohio House of Representatives."

Speaker of the House is considered a moderate

Stephens is considered a moderate. The former Lawrence County auditor and commissioner is now one of the three most powerful elected officials in Ohio.

"The Ohio House is weaker than we have been before. We are divided," John said. "I feel my vote didn't count."

At the same time, John emphasized she was "very proud" of her vote.

She explained the process of choosing a speaker, saying three candidates are considered by secret ballot. The one with the fewest votes is dropped, and the House members vote a second time.

"We feel the majority should elect their own speaker," John said.

As for his position on key issues, Stephens wasn't in the state legislature for many of the pivotal votes on abortion, but he supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

He also co-sponsored a bill to ban transgender girls from playing on female sports teams in both high school and college.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo told reporters she made no "grand deal" with Stephens in exchange for her party's 32 votes, but she did say they reached an understanding about how to work together on everything from education policy to redistricting.

Conservatives in the Republican party, including John, are concerned.

"It was a very difficult week," she said. "I was happy to get back to Richland County."

The Columbus Dispatch contributed to this story.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

Comments / 43

Maria Lowry
4d ago

I am so absolutely disgusted with the state government of Ohio. It is one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation and in the past twelve years of Republican control we have dropped to 31st in education, but risen to #5 in infant mortality. Maybe, just maybe, it is time for Republicans to stop the stranglehold.

Reply(4)
14
Mich77met
4d ago

Knew her when she was mayor of Shelby oh. Lots talk little action.

Reply
7
Related
Lima News

Homemade moonshine could be legal under Ohio Senate bill

COLUMBUS – Ohioans could legally produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit – as long as they don’t sell it – if a new bill proposed by an eastern Ohio lawmaker were to become law. On Thursday, the...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio Senate Republicans plan another attempt to remove state school board power

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio Senate Republicans took another swing at stripping power from the state Board of Education and superintendent by introducing a bill Wednesday afternoon that revisits a plan that failed to pass last month. The state has not had a permanent superintendent since 2021, using interims...
columbusfreepress.com

Ohio House Bill 434 is DEAD!

VICTORY! Congratulations and thanks to everyone who helped oppose this bill. HB 434 passed the Ohio House 75-18 on March 3, 2022, but was not voted out of the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee at the end of December. Under the Radar Bill: Ohio House Bill 434 would have...
OHIO STATE
Brown on Cleveland

Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458

Columbus, OH - Freshman State Representative Darnell Brewer of Ohio District 18 is making his voice heard throughout the State House. State representative Brewer is a newcomer to Ohio's politics and is ensuring residents of District 18 that he will work with others in Columbus to improve our communities. "My priorities for District 18 are to invest in working people and getting individuals back to work with a living wage, investing in public schools appropriate,- with the implementation of the appropriate school funding plan including a focus on recruiting teachers who reflect the community,i.e., minority and male teachers. Including creating legislation that will create affordable housing and safe neighborhoods," says Brewer.
OHIO STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrats sue over Ohio’s new voter ID law

A group of left-leaning organizations, led by a prominent Democratic Party law-firm, is challenging several new Ohio voting laws, including a new photo ID voting requirement. Last week, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that imposes a photo ID requirement to vote. The new Ohio law also moves up the deadline for voters to request and then return a mail-in ballot, specifically requiring voters to request their mail-in ballots a week before the election rather than three days, and return their ballots no later than four days after election day, rather than the 10 days after that was previously specified.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Republicans look to limit Board of Education’s power over curriculum

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans are looking to limit the Board of Education’s power over curriculum in schools. This week, State Sen. Bill Reineke, a Republican from Tiffin, formally introduced a bill this week that would strip the board of its powers to oversee curriculum and education policy. Senate Bill 1 would move those responsibilities to a new cabinet-level agency led by someone appointed by the governor.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Groups across Ohio suing Secretary of State's Office over HB 458

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elias Law Group is suing the Ohio Secretary of State's Office on behalf of three organizations that say provisions in House Bill 458 could be deemed unconstitutional. They say strict voter ID requirements and mail-in ballot restrictions could hinder certain groups of people. "We've seen more...
OHIO STATE
ohiohouse.gov

Powell Takes Third Oath of Office

State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn into office for a third term recently to the Ohio House of Representatives. Powell represents the new 80th House District, which includes Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. “I am thrilled to continue to serve my community and fight for...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout

When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

AG Yost’s Statement on Federal Contractors Vaccine Mandate Ruling

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision in the case Kentucky v. Biden:. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said.
OHIO STATE
Ty D.

Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
OHIO STATE
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy