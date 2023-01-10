Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
First-of-its-kind amputated human limb model to study imaging probes for human tissues
The nascent field of fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS) is fast growing, with the potential to vastly improve the safety and efficacy of surgical procedures. In FGS, tissues of interest are targeted and labeled using special molecules called fluorophores. The primary function of these fluorophores is to distinguish the target tissue from other tissues and subsequently guide surgical steps.
mpo-mag.com
Viz.ai Launches AI-Powered Viz Cardio Suite
The solution is tailored for cardiovascular care teams to help improve care pathways and grow referrals. Viz.ai has released to market a full cardiology suite to speed and improve patient access to cardiovascular treatments. The Viz Cardio Suite leverages artificial intelligence-powered disease detection, workflow optimization, and care team coordination to...
mpo-mag.com
InfuSystem, Sanara MedTech Team Up on Wound Therapy
Collaboration is designed to improve patient care and lower costs. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. and Sanara MedTech Inc. have established a partnership, SI Wound Care LLC to help improve patient outcomes, lower care costs, and boost patient and provider satisfaction. The collaboration will enable InfuSystem to offer products including Cork Medical LLC negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices and supplies and Sanara’s advanced wound care product line to new customers.
Herald Community Newspapers
Stay proactive about your health with multi-cancer early detection screening
(BPT) - There are many ways to be proactive about staying healthy—from having a balanced diet and getting enough sleep to exercising. Having recommended cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies is another way to take control of your health. These single-cancer screenings can find specific cancers at earlier stages, before someone experiences symptoms.
reviewofoptometry.com
Fibromyalgia Signs Visible in Retina
Spectralis OCT was able to effectively differentiate between healthy patients and those with FM. Photo: Wikimedia Commons. Click image to enlarge. Editor’s Note: As part of our “Year in Review” retrospective, we’ve selected the top 30 news stories of the year and are re-sharing them as we close out 2022. Follow along as we count down to number 1!
mpo-mag.com
Medcura Earns Breakthrough Status for LifeGel Absorbable Surgical Hemostat
Medcura’s formulation was designed not to swell on application. Medcura, a company focused on improving surgical bleeding management, has gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) breakthrough status for its LifeGel absorbable surgical hemostat. According to the company, LifeGel is the first and only hemostatic agent to receive Breakthrough...
mpo-mag.com
Medtronic Begins Head-to-Head Stent Graft Trial with GORE
Medtronic announced the first patient enrollment in the ADVANCE trial, a head-to-head trial of two leading aortic stent graft systems, the Medtronic Endurant II/IIs and GORE Excluder AAA device family systems. It will enroll a minimum of 550 patients at up to 50 centers globally. Patients will be randomized to...
Emory Wheel
Emory researchers team up with NASA to test microgravity of cardiac cells
Researchers at Emory University School of Medicine and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are working with NASA to experiment with cardiac cells on the International Space Station. The research strives to test whether microgravity, or the condition in which people or objects appear to be weightless, speeds up the growth of heart cells to generate better cells for heart disease research.
mpo-mag.com
Regulators Must Address Complexities to Stay Abreast of Medtech AI Advancements
Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into medical devices, and the technology is benefitting patients. But regulatory bodies are struggling to keep up with the accelerated pace of adoption, claims GlobalData. As many AI technologies have continuous learning capabilities, regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
mpo-mag.com
MTD Group's DropSafe Sicura Passive Safety Needle Gains FDA Nod
DropSafe Sicura is protected by a transparent shield that automatically locks following injection. MTD Group has earned U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its DropSafe Sicura passive safety needle for intramuscular and subcutaneous injection of vaccines and other medicines. Safety needles are used to avoid the risk of...
mpo-mag.com
Michael Lesh Joins Elucid Inc.'s Board of Directors
Lesh is currently the founder/CEO of Syntegra and executive chairman of Cordance Medical. Elucid Inc. has added Michael D. Lesh, M.D., FACC, to its Board of Directors. “We look forward to what Dr. Lesh will bring to the board with his extensive background as a cardiologist, medtech executive, and technological innovator. His vast experience and proven track record will greatly support Elucid’s continued work in combating cardiovascular disease,” CEO Blake Richards said.
mpo-mag.com
Survey Shows Healthcare Organizations Struggle to Effectively Manage Cyber Risk
A recent survey conducted by the Ponemon Institute on behalf of the Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) Cybersecurity Working Group shows that more than 400 healthcare organizations face critical challenges in managing supply chain cyber risk across the healthcare industry and significant opportunities to adopt foundational supply chain risk management practices.
mpo-mag.com
EndoTheia's Tech to Boost Endoscopic Surgery Earns Breakthrough Status
Uses tech based on extremely thin-walled, laser-machined metallic tubes to enable creation of highly flexible, steerable devices. Nashville-based EndoTheia has earned breakthrough status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its technology to radically improve minimally invasive endoscopic surgery. It’s the seventh device in the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) category to ever receive this designation.
mpo-mag.com
U.S. DoD Awards Cerus Corporation Contract to Develop Traumatic Bleeding Treatment
Cerus Corporation has been awarded a $9.1 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program to develop a pathogen reduced, lyophilized cryoprecipitate (LyoCryo) for traumatic bleeding treatment. “We are pleased to partner with the DoD in support of our development efforts for...
technologynetworks.com
Cilia Act As Cellular Force Sensors During Embryogenesis
Although the human body is externally symmetric across the left-right axis, there are remarkable left-right asymmetries in the shape and positioning of most internal organs including the heart, lungs, liver, stomach, and brain. Left-right asymmetry is known to be established during early embryogenesis by a small cluster of cells termed...
MedicalXpress
A portable and affordable all-optical system for testing lab-on-a-chip human hearts
The heart is an electromechanical organ whose functioning can be captured in the form of electrical voltage pulses, calcium ion waves, and mechanical contractions. Inherited conditions, stress, drugs, or aging can lead to disruption of any of these waves and put a person's life at risk. Cardiac electrophysiology and electromechanics study how such waves function and what can keep them stable and safe.
mpo-mag.com
FDA OKs Lydus Medical's Vesseal Microvascular Anastomosis Aid
Microvascular anastomosis suture deployment system for standardized omni-vessel anastomoses. Lydus Medical has obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Vesseal microvascular anastomosis suture deployment system for standardized omni-vessel anastomoses. Anastomosis is one of the most complicated steps in microvascular surgery and is fundamental to success. Microvascular...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Lyme disease: Scientists are testing Raman spectroscopy as a diagnostic tool
Research by two Texas A&M University scientists is focused on improving Lyme disease treatment outcomes by developing a test that’s both more accurate and more efficient than the current test for the infection. Lyme disease, the fastest growing vector-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Bay Area Lyme...
mpo-mag.com
Olympus Issued 2 FDA Warning Letters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued two warning letters to endoscope maker Olympus Medical Systems and its subsidiary Aizu Olympus Co. after facility inspections. The warning letters concern violations in medical device reporting (MDR) requirements and quality system regulations for endoscopes and endoscope accessories, including surgical and...
