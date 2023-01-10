Read full article on original website
Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her
This article originally appeared on 08.11.19Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."
Parents Magazine
Student-Led Conferences Help Black Kids Take Their Education Into Their Own Hands
My grandparents raised me with three crucial perspectives on education: it's necessary, something to be proud of, and something no one can ever take away from you. I carry their lessons with me as I raise my three children. So when I received a notice in my kids' folders asking me to sign up for their student-led conferences a few months ago, I saw it as an invitation to emphasize this teaching and experience something I'd never had with my 7-year-old twins. I was excited to hear them talk about their academic strengths and weaknesses while being supported by their teachers. But as I sat in the hard blue chair, my knees touching the horseshoe-shaped table across from their teacher, a white woman, I was in awe of what I was witnessing.
Journal Inquirer
Legislators expected to focus on children’s mental health
Mental health support for kids may be a theme in committees that deal with children’s issues this session, a continuation of the work legislators started last session with the passage of three sweeping bills focused on children’s mental health. Both the education and children’s committees plan to focus...
Prevention
Meningitis: What You and Your Teen Need to Discuss with Their Doctor
Jamie Schanbaum was thriving at her dream university. Her first semester was filled with making friends, studying hard, and riding her bike around campus—a typical freshman college experience. What she wasn’t prepared for was getting meningitis. In 24 hours, Jamie went from feeling completely healthy to feeling like...
