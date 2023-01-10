ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Lynchburg Community Council Holds Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast Celebration

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council have worked hard for the upcoming Annual Breakfast Celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King. This takes place every year. But this year in attendance will be some of those who paved the way here in Lynchburg, who exude the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. Kaci spoke with members of the council about the event and even learned some history about Martin Luther King Jr's time in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Black Dog Salvage’s Dog Bowl Market returns Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke is hosting the Dog Bowl Market again this weekend to kick off its 2023 season. The event is held on the third Sunday of every month, and features local artisans and vendors. This weekend, it will also have the Floyd...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville church will host exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr.

For the next month, Martinsville will host an exhibit organizers hope will bridge the gap between residents and the past by way of a legendary civil rights icon. Beginning Sunday and running through Feb. 15, the Rev. Tyler C. Millner will make his collection, detailing the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., available for public viewing at Millner’s Martinsville church, Morning Star Holy Church.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
warrenrecord.com

Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Ronnie and Ruby Downey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 7, with a surprise vow renewal ceremony given by their daughters, Rhonda Downey-Cooper and Shaneek Downey-Hill, at the Satterwhite Point Community Building in Henderson. Pastor Waverly Mills conducted the renewal of vows. Frasier Williams and his team provided decorations and food, and Junie Boyd and Company provided music.
HENDERSON, NC
btw21.com

Teresa Bragg Named Martinsville's Teacher of the Year

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Teresa Bragg, a K-5 special education teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School, was named Martinsville City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. She received the district’s top honor after being selected by her colleagues at Albert Harris as Teacher of the Year. She was...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Free compress and shock class tomorrow in NW Roanoke

The cardiac arrests of Damar Hamlin and now Lisa Marie Presley – the latter was fatal – has put a spotlight on the importance of CPR and AED education. Tomorrow at Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Carroll Avenue Northwest at 1pm, the Compress and Shock Foundation will offer a free adult-only class. The Compress and Shock Foundation will also be donating an automated external defibrillator – an AED – to the church, funded by Carilion’s Cardiovascular Institute. There’s a free lunch available at 12:30. Dr Jack Perkins created the Foundation:
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire on Orange Street: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire on Friday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said this incident happened at the 600blk of Orange Street at 10:55 a.m. According to firefighters, the fire was located in the engine compartment. Firefighters said the fire was quickly put out. There...
BEDFORD, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Evacuation Reunification Workshop for Local Schools

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office hosted a joint workshop with the Pittsylvania County Public Schools and surrounding jurisdictions. This workshop focused on the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation. Reunification is the term used to describe what happens when a district needs to evacuate a building and students need to reconnect with parents safely.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mission Thrift store opens new location in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — From accessories to clothing, Mission Thrift is ready to satisfy your shopping needs. The new thrift store will be hosting its grand opening at 2303 Bedford Avenue this weekend. A representative with the store says the store will feature many items from clothing to cookware.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Bell leaves Town Council, internal cameras to be installed

Chatham Town Councilmember Matt Bell submitted his written resignation, relinquishing his seat effective Jan. 3. Bell was elected in 2021 for a four-year term that would have ended on Dec. 31, 2024. “I chose to resign due to my family and work responsibilities. I greatly enjoyed my time on the...
CHATHAM, VA
WSET

Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023

Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Sovah Health Danville ER Approved for $20 Million in Renovations

Sovah Health’s Danville Emergency Room (ER) has received final approval for more than $20 million in renovations, all of which are intended to enhance access for patients and improve emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina. There will be operational processes to work through before...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

🔒POLL: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s an old saying that claims if there is thunder in the winter, it will snow seven days later. But is there truth to it? Let us know what you think in the survey below:. Meteorologist Chris Michaels put this old weather wives’ tale to...
ROANOKE, VA

