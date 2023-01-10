Earning morning fire on Syracuse’s Northside displaces four people

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were displaced from their home in an early morning fire on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday, January 10 around 6:23 a.m.

Syracuse firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center to a house in the area of Highland Street near Graves Street with a heavy smoke condition, which was found to be 107 Graves Street.

Firefighters from Station 9, on Shuart Avenue, and Station 2, on Lodi Street, arrived in the area in under four minutes.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke spreading into the street and set off to search and find the source of the smoke.

Within moments, 107 Graves Street was found to be the house on fire as smoke was seen coming from the eaves of the roof, as well as the attic windows.

Several firefighters stretched hoses into the house while others began a search for occupants. In total, four people were inside the two-family structure at the time of the fire.

Only one occupant from the second-floor apartment was able to make it out on their own. Three occupants of the first-floor apartment were escorted out by firefighters, and all made it outside safely.

The fire was located in an attic space above the second-floor apartment and thanks to the quick work by firefighters with hose lines, they prevented the further spread of the fire to the rest of the house.

36 firefighters responded to the fire, including command and support staff, and remained on the scene cleaning smoke and toxic gases from the house.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants currently and there are no injuries to report.

The fire is under investigation by Syracuse Fire Investigators. SFD thanks its partners at the 911 Center, Syracuse Police, AMR, and the American Red Cross.

