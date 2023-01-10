The National were workshopping new songs on the road last year, and they released the Bon Iver collab “Weird Goodbyes” in August. Now it seems like they’re ready to start rolling out their first album since 2019’s I Am Easy To Find. Today the band shared a link to a protected “LP9” page on their website, accessible with the password EVIL FOREBODINGS. It links to a video containing brief snippets of two new songs: one piano ballad and one uptempo track that reminds me of Radiohead’s “Idioteque” with more of a rock edge.

1 DAY AGO