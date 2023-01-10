Read full article on original website
Ibex Clone – “Nothing Ever Changes”
Memphis’ Ibex Clone are a jangly new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor. Guitarist and singer George Williford, bassist Alec McIntyre, and drummer Meredith Lones are announcing their second album, All Channels Clear, coming next month via Goner Records. Accompanying the album announcement is...
Kele – “True Love Knows No Death”
In March, Kele (of Bloc Party) will release his sixth studio album, The Flames, Pt. 2. Back in November, Kele shared the album’s lead single, “Vandal,” and today he’s back with “True Love Knows No Death.”. “A love letter to the people you’ve never noticed...
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
Reese Witherspoon & Kacey Musgraves Will Search For New Country Music Talent In Apple TV+ Competition Series
My Kind Of Country is a new talent-search TV show coming to Apple TV+ this spring. Premiering March 24, the show is about scouring the globe for new country stars, with scouts including Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck and appearances from Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, who are also executive producers on the series.
Stream BabyTron’s Hugely Satisfying New Album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament
Detroit rap cult hero BabyTron possesses the eerie ability to talk wild and densely referential scammer shit while sounding perfectly bored, and he works fast. The Artist To Watch released his project Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament a couple of months ago, and it was one of our favorite albums of last year. Today, BabyTron has followed that one with its second half. Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is just as compulsively listenable as its predecessor.
‘The Way Home’ Review: New Hallmark Series Delivers Engaging Family Drama, With a Twist
Hallmark Channel devotees looking for a new show to fill the hole left by 'Chesapeake Shores' and 'Good Witch' will find it in 'The Way Home.'
Clavish: Rap Game Awful review – beautifully delivered ambivalence
The London rapper veers between vulnerable and vicious on a mixtape that’s at once epic and pared back
The National Tease LP9 With Two Song Snippets Plus Phoebe, Taylor, Sufjan Name-Drops
The National were workshopping new songs on the road last year, and they released the Bon Iver collab “Weird Goodbyes” in August. Now it seems like they’re ready to start rolling out their first album since 2019’s I Am Easy To Find. Today the band shared a link to a protected “LP9” page on their website, accessible with the password EVIL FOREBODINGS. It links to a video containing brief snippets of two new songs: one piano ballad and one uptempo track that reminds me of Radiohead’s “Idioteque” with more of a rock edge.
Fort Romeau – “Be With U”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who performs as Fort Romeau, released an album Beings Of Light in February of last year. Since then, Greene has shared a standalone single, last September’s “Hold Up,” and now it appears he’s back with another long jam via his newly minted Romantic Gestures label. Running at about nine minutes, “Be With U” is a steady, pumping tech house cut with gently blossoming synth effects. Listen to “Be With U” below.
@ – “Where’d You Put Me”
“Hyperfolk” duo @ — aka Philadelphia-based singer-guitarist Victoria Rose and Baltimore-based multi-instrumentalist Stone Filipczak — are set to release their debut album Mind Palace Music next month via new label home, Carpark. Last November, @ shared the single “Friendship Is Frequency,” and today they’ve returned with a harpsichord-heavy follow-up, “Where’d You Put Me.”
The Arcs – “Sunshine”
Back in October, the Dan Auerbach-led band the Arcs announced a new album called Electrophonic Chronic, which follows their 2015 debut Yours, Dreamily and was mostly recorded prior to the passing of bandmate and collaborator Richard Swift, who passed in 2018. Featuring the lineup of Auerbach, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and Swift, the Arcs released “Keep On Dreamin” in tandem with the album news, and today we’re getting another album preview called “Sunshine.”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Her Old Friends”
Toronto R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR, the OVO affiliate and songwriter extraordinaire, trickled out a tiny bit of new music in 2022, including “No Fuss” and the Diddy collab “Sex In The Porsche.” Today he’s back with a new single called “Her Old Friends.” A slow jam produced by OG Parker and G Ry, the song finds Party riding the line between old-school R&B smoothness and the blunt sing-song of rappers like Young Thug. Hear it below.
Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art
It started with a hunk of beef liver. I’d stopped by my Amish neighbors — Eli and Naomi’s Yutzy’s farm — to pay a bill I owed them. We stood in their breezeway, filled with old chore clothes, jackets, caps, overalls and five-gallon plastic buckets. The Yutzys had begun their butchering for the season, a […] The post Heart and soul: Home butchering is a lost art appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Truth Cult – “Heavy Water”
It must’ve sucked so bad to be a young band who released a debut album near the beginning of the pandemic. Baltimore’s Truth Cult are a frantic, energized unit that features former members of DC-area punk bands like Give, Red Death, and Pure Disgust. In May 2020, they released Off Fire, a full-length that brought fired-up rock ‘n’ roll swagger to the sound of angular Dischord-style post-hardcore. (Truth Cult, it’s worth noting, are named after a Lungfish song, even though they don’t really sound anything like Lungfish.)
Watch Billy Joel Pay Tribute To Jeff Beck With Two Covers At MSG
Billy Joel paid tribute to Jeff Beck on Friday night at his monthly Madison Square Garden show in New York. Joel performed two songs: “People Get Ready,” originally penned by Curtis Mayfield and recorded by Beck and Rod Stewart for Beck’s 1985 album Flash, and “Going Down,” a song written by Don Nix that the Jeff Beck Group covered on their 1972 self-titled third album. Joel and his band launched into “Going Down” after playing his classic “You May Be Right.” “We should have rehearsed this today,” you can hear Joel say.
Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Anti-Hero” For The First Time At The 1975 Concert
On the heels of Midnights selling more vinyl in a year than any other LP in the modern era, Taylor Swift unexpectedly crashed a 1975 show in London at the 02 Arena on Thursday (January 12). Walking out in a sparkling dress, Swift covered the 1975’s “The City” (from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut) on acoustic guitar and did a live debut of Midnights hit single “Anti-Hero.”
Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour A Day Before Kickoff, Saying “Something Isn’t Right” With The Finances
Westside Gunn was all set to kick off a European tour today in Amsterdam, but he canceled the whole thing Thursday. In a message on Instagram, he wrote tha “something isn’t write” with the tour’s financial picture. He also indicated that ticketholders will not be receiving refunds. “I haven’t even been giving deposits so don’t even think I took y’all money, ppl out of $40 I’m out 50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!” the rapper wrote, adding later on, “again I REPEAT I can’t give u money back I NEVER got paid I’m down 50k of my own money.”
Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Yukihiro Takahashi Dead At 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, best known as the influential drummer and vocalist for electronic act Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died. He was 70. Born in Tokyo in 1952, Takahashi got his start as a drummer for the Japanese rock band Sadistic Mika Band in the early 1970s. After disbanding, some of the members went on to form the Sadistics. In 1977, Takahashi recorded his first solo album, Saravah. In 1978, Takahashi teamed up with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono to form the Yellow Magic Orchestra.
