Orchard Park, NY

News 8 WROC

Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Ice Fest this weekend at Canalside

The holiday weekend will be filled with skaters as well as a number of activities as Canalside hosts Ice Fest, through Monday. Among the activities, ice and snow sculpting as well as ice skating sessions on the rink.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda Winterfest makes its return this weekend

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda's Winterfest returns this weekend. The activities kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday with a performance and clinic by the Tonawanda Aquettes swimming team. There will also be an open swim, a charity hockey game benefiting Compass House, and a petting zoo during Winterfest, which runs through Thursday, Jan. 19.
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Get Ready for ‘Unbillievable The Movie’

Unbillievable The Movie is touted as “…the most Buffalo-centric film since Buffalo 66.” Greg. The film is directed by J. Garrett Vorreuter and Scott Rubin (who edited National Lampoon for 10 years), written by Rubin, and produced by Rubin, Vorreuter, and Gregory Lamberson. Not only have all...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo

Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
Eater

Where To Get the Best Buffalo Wings — And Other Bar Food From Bills Country

Football weekends are an excuse for eating and drinking copiously while hanging out with friends in front of the TV, whether it’s at someone’s house or a bar. And since we’re here in the land of small apartments, it’s probably the latter. With twelve teams in the playoffs for the long weekend’s games — including the Giants — this is the weekend for eating, drinking, and watching the tube.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Double Drive Thru Tim Hortons Officially Opens With Ribbon Cutting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new double drive thru Tim Hortons location in Jamestown officially launched with a grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday. On Washington Street, this is the sixth location in the greater Jamestown area, which features two drive thru lanes, a new concept for Tim Hortons which is rolling out at select locations in the United States.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

Simply Amazed Salon celebrates its grand-opening

Sarah Santella, owner of Simply Amazed Salon, at 2275 Grand Island Blvd., said the thing that she likes best about providing hair care is “being able to make people feel good about themselves and being able to give them something to look forward to. I like to help people embrace or enhance their image. I love being able to make people feel happy in a way that most people can’t.”
GRAND ISLAND, NY
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: New West Side Bazaar

Work continues on West Side Bazaar’s future home at 1432 Niagara Street while its current location remains closed after a September 20 fire. The bazaar isa small business incubator offering food and unique products from a diverse group of cultures and ethnicities. The new building will provide the Bazaar...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin’s injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin’s charity, Chasing M’s, having sold more than 12,750 items […]
BUFFALO, NY
