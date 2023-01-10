Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Food Network Winner Debuts Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture of Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Waterfront, leaving fans in awe, and continuing the celebrations for Damar's homecoming.
Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
Ice Fest this weekend at Canalside
The holiday weekend will be filled with skaters as well as a number of activities as Canalside hosts Ice Fest, through Monday. Among the activities, ice and snow sculpting as well as ice skating sessions on the rink.
Thurman Thomas Buys Amazing Home In City Of Buffalo [PIC]
Thurman and his wife Patti are moving to the city of Buffalo, and you have to see these pictures of their new home.
Town of Tonawanda Winterfest makes its return this weekend
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda's Winterfest returns this weekend. The activities kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday with a performance and clinic by the Tonawanda Aquettes swimming team. There will also be an open swim, a charity hockey game benefiting Compass House, and a petting zoo during Winterfest, which runs through Thursday, Jan. 19.
wnypapers.com
'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
wnypapers.com
Regal Cinemas signs come down, as Dipson prepares to take over Niagara Falls theater
Starting Feb. 1, Regal Cinema 12 to become The Capitol Theatre 12 managed by Dipson Theatres Inc. The red Regal Cinemas signs were dismantled and painted over this week, as a new company prepares to take over the movie house. Regional Cinema Operator Dipson Theaters Inc. recently announced it signed...
buffalorising.com
Get Ready for ‘Unbillievable The Movie’
Unbillievable The Movie is touted as “…the most Buffalo-centric film since Buffalo 66.” Greg. The film is directed by J. Garrett Vorreuter and Scott Rubin (who edited National Lampoon for 10 years), written by Rubin, and produced by Rubin, Vorreuter, and Gregory Lamberson. Not only have all...
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
Eater
Where To Get the Best Buffalo Wings — And Other Bar Food From Bills Country
Football weekends are an excuse for eating and drinking copiously while hanging out with friends in front of the TV, whether it’s at someone’s house or a bar. And since we’re here in the land of small apartments, it’s probably the latter. With twelve teams in the playoffs for the long weekend’s games — including the Giants — this is the weekend for eating, drinking, and watching the tube.
A Local Bakery Makes Famous Drool-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls in the Northtowns.
If you enjoy trying new restaurants in and around Buffalo and enormous cinnamon buns are your thing, you should check out Kaylena Marie's Bakery. Kaylena Marie's, a locally owned and operated cafe in the centre of Orchard Park, is a Buffalo brunch institution.
Will New Season Of Hard Knocks Feature The Buffalo Bills?
As the NFL playoffs kick off this weekend some people are already looking ahead to next season.
wnynewsnow.com
New Double Drive Thru Tim Hortons Officially Opens With Ribbon Cutting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new double drive thru Tim Hortons location in Jamestown officially launched with a grand opening ribbon cutting on Friday. On Washington Street, this is the sixth location in the greater Jamestown area, which features two drive thru lanes, a new concept for Tim Hortons which is rolling out at select locations in the United States.
wnypapers.com
Simply Amazed Salon celebrates its grand-opening
Sarah Santella, owner of Simply Amazed Salon, at 2275 Grand Island Blvd., said the thing that she likes best about providing hair care is “being able to make people feel good about themselves and being able to give them something to look forward to. I like to help people embrace or enhance their image. I love being able to make people feel happy in a way that most people can’t.”
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: New West Side Bazaar
Work continues on West Side Bazaar’s future home at 1432 Niagara Street while its current location remains closed after a September 20 fire. The bazaar isa small business incubator offering food and unique products from a diverse group of cultures and ethnicities. The new building will provide the Bazaar...
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
26 Shirts raises record-breaking amount for Hamlin design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After 26 Shirts released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design earlier this month following Hamlin’s injury, the company says that it has now raised more money with that design than any other product they have sold. It has raised more than $102,000 for Hamlin’s charity, Chasing M’s, having sold more than 12,750 items […]
