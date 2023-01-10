ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Boy Meets World's Ben Savage Is Engaged to Tessa Angermeier

Ben Savage is off the market. The Boy Meets World alum announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier, sharing the news Jan. 11 on Instagram. In the post, the couple is photographed in front of a crystal blue lake in Indiana, where the two are seen smiling brightly into the camera as Tessa posed with her left hand—which had a ring on that finger—on Ben's shoulder.
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report

Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare

Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors

Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson Reacts to That Season 2 Finale Fight

Watch: Vikings Star Frida Gustavsson Talks Fighting While Playing Pregnant. Warning: This article contains spoilers for Vikings: Valhalla season two. Only one warrior could emerge victorious on Vikings: Valhalla. And that's exactly what happened in the season two finale of the Netflix drama, which saw an epic faceoff between Freydís...
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022

And the winner of the 2022 Miss Universe pageant is...Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel. The beauty queen, a 28-year-old fashion designer, secured the title Jan. 14 at the annual international competition, which was held this year in New Orleans and aired on the Roku Channel. According to her Miss Universe profile,...
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice's RHONJ Season 13 Feud With Joe and Melissa Gorga

Watch: Teresa Giudice Says Joe Gorga Is "Not My Brother" After Shade. Bravo's latest family drama is about to play out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Bravoholics have watched as Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga has deteriorated ever since RHONJ's upcoming season 13 finished filming last year. And for casual fans of the reality series confused by all the drama, we've got you covered with all the info you need to know.
Is The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Dating Co-Star Leo Woodall? She Says...

Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Did an off-screen romance bloom from The White Lotus?. On the Jan. 12 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked cast member Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Sullivan on the HBO series, if there was any truth to a rumor that claims she is dating co-star Leo Woodall, who plays Jack.
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford

Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
Jeff Lewis Shares BTS Details About His WWHL Drama With Bethenny Frankel

Watch: Jeff Lewis Details Aftermath of Bethenny Frankel WWHL Argument. As Bravo fans know, on-screen drama can quickly be amplified offscreen. That's exactly what Jeff Lewis said happened to him and Bethenny Frankel after they butted heads over her Real Housewives recap podcast ReWives on the Dec. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Now, the star is spelling out what really went down on the late-night show.
