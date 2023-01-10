Watch: Teresa Giudice Says Joe Gorga Is "Not My Brother" After Shade. Bravo's latest family drama is about to play out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Bravoholics have watched as Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga has deteriorated ever since RHONJ's upcoming season 13 finished filming last year. And for casual fans of the reality series confused by all the drama, we've got you covered with all the info you need to know.

