Boy Meets World's Ben Savage Is Engaged to Tessa Angermeier
Ben Savage is off the market. The Boy Meets World alum announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier, sharing the news Jan. 11 on Instagram. In the post, the couple is photographed in front of a crystal blue lake in Indiana, where the two are seen smiling brightly into the camera as Tessa posed with her left hand—which had a ring on that finger—on Ben's shoulder.
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Stella in Hospital
Watch: Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah" Tori Spelling's crew can't seem to catch a break in the health department. Weeks after reflecting on "all the sickness" her family faced around the holidays, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum experienced another scare involving her and husband Dean McDermott's 14-year-old daughter Stella.
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson Reacts to That Season 2 Finale Fight
Watch: Vikings Star Frida Gustavsson Talks Fighting While Playing Pregnant. Warning: This article contains spoilers for Vikings: Valhalla season two. Only one warrior could emerge victorious on Vikings: Valhalla. And that's exactly what happened in the season two finale of the Netflix drama, which saw an epic faceoff between Freydís...
See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2022, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
Christine Brown's Daughter Pitches a Sister Wives Spinoff
We have not seen the last of Christine Brown—at least if her daughter has anything to say about it. In November, the Sister Wives star announced her split from ex Kody Brown after more than 25...
Great-grandmother goes viral on TikTok for thoughts on life and death: 'Everything's going to be lovely'
Popular TikTok great-grandmother Nanny Faye went viral yet again for sharing her thoughts on life and death, citing her faith as a source of peace.
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022
And the winner of the 2022 Miss Universe pageant is...Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel. The beauty queen, a 28-year-old fashion designer, secured the title Jan. 14 at the annual international competition, which was held this year in New Orleans and aired on the Roku Channel. According to her Miss Universe profile,...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Prove They're Rom-Com Royalty in Your Place or Mine Trailer
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are telling the tale as old as time. The two stars are coming back to the rom-com world with their new Netflix movie Your Place Or Mine. In the Jan. 12 trailer, Debbie (Reese) and Peter...
Riverdale's Final Season Officially Has a Premiere Date
Riverdale is going back in time for its culminating chapter. On Jan. 13, The CW announced that the seventh and final season of the supernatural teen drama will premiere March 29—and you might...
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice's RHONJ Season 13 Feud With Joe and Melissa Gorga
Watch: Teresa Giudice Says Joe Gorga Is "Not My Brother" After Shade. Bravo's latest family drama is about to play out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Bravoholics have watched as Teresa Giudice's relationship with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga has deteriorated ever since RHONJ's upcoming season 13 finished filming last year. And for casual fans of the reality series confused by all the drama, we've got you covered with all the info you need to know.
Amanda Kloots Mourns the Death of Nick Cordero’s Mom Lesley
Amanda Kloots is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law. The Talk host took to Instagram to honor her late husband Nick Cordero's mother Lesley, who recently passed away. The sad news comes about...
Is The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Dating Co-Star Leo Woodall? She Says...
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. Did an off-screen romance bloom from The White Lotus?. On the Jan. 12 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked cast member Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Sullivan on the HBO series, if there was any truth to a rumor that claims she is dating co-star Leo Woodall, who plays Jack.
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford
Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
Why Now Was the Right Time for Teen Mom Alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer to Return to TV
Watch: Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have. Soon they were launching their own design business helping clients freshen up their homes. And before they knew it, they were reminding fellow travelers at the Dallas airport that their HGTV series Down Home Fab premieres Jan. 16 at 9 p.m.
Jeff Lewis Shares BTS Details About His WWHL Drama With Bethenny Frankel
Watch: Jeff Lewis Details Aftermath of Bethenny Frankel WWHL Argument. As Bravo fans know, on-screen drama can quickly be amplified offscreen. That's exactly what Jeff Lewis said happened to him and Bethenny Frankel after they butted heads over her Real Housewives recap podcast ReWives on the Dec. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Now, the star is spelling out what really went down on the late-night show.
