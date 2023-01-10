ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crypto.com Lays Off 20% of Workforce After FTX Collapse Blunted Ambitious Growth

Crypto.com laid off 20% of its workforce, CEO Kris Marszalek told employees, saying the crypto exchange's ambitious growth was unable to withstand the collapse of FTX. Crypto.com, which acquired the naming rights for the former Staples Center in Los Angeles in a $700 million deal, said the layoffs are part of a continued focus on financial prudence.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bank of America Tops Expectations as Higher Rates Help Offset Declines in Investment Banking

Bank of America reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday morning. Revenue also topped Wall Street estimates. CEO Brian Moynihan described the economic environment as "increasingly slowing." Bank of America reported fourth-quarter results on Friday that showed higher interest rates helped the Wall Street giant make up for a sharp slowdown...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most-Popular Big Tech Default Email Programs Are Old and Vulnerable

Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Startup Funding Has Tanked Over the Past Year—and Recession Fears Are to Blame

The thought of a potential global recession might have you cutting back on spending. Startup investors are doing it, too. Venture capital investors are pumping the brakes on aggressive funding of startups, spooked by an uncertain economic picture, plunging tech industry stock prices and growing recession fears. In the final quarter of 2022, investments in North American startups fell 63% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a new Crunchbase report.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Activist Investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Won't Pursue Wendy's Takeover

Nelson Peltz isn't interested in acquiring Wendy's, according to a regulatory filing made on Friday. In a statement, Peltz, who serves as chair of the burger chain, said his firm is confident in Wendy's ability to drive long-term value for shareholders. Also on Friday, Wendy's announced a reorganization for its...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to elect activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board. "Someone like Peltz, who’s been tremendously successful, wants to join them and they act like that’s a problem," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday called on Disney to give...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Entegris

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rivian Automotive Inc: "We're against the money losers. ... We're staying away from the losers." ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I don't trust...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Battle Between Disney and Activist Peltz Brews. Here's How the Situation May Unfold

Activist investor Nelson Peltz plans to mount a proxy fight for a seat on Disney's board. Disney offered Peltz, founding partner of Trian Fund Management, a role as a board observer and asked him to sign a standstill agreement, which Peltz declined. Here are our thoughts on the situation. Offer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data

Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December

BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.

