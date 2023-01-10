ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Man gets 30 years for human trafficking

A man convicted in a human trafficking case in early 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. Alvin Clinton Lynch Jr., 36, was convicted on nine separate criminal charges including human trafficking for commercial sexual activity and trafficking in fentanyl during a three-day trial in October. On Jan. 9, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Sabella sentenced Lynch to 30 years in the Florida State Prison and 10 years’ probation.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Man hospitalized after trading gunfire with victim in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is in critical condition after he traded gunfire with another person Thursday afternoon, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say Andrew Bryant, 28, was the “primary aggressor” in the incident on Coquina Court. The sheriff’s office says Bryant shot at another person, who retuned fire. Bryant was struck in the head.
NOKOMIS, FL
Tampa police search for missing 33-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman out of Tampa. Reah Brown was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and red jacket. Brown...
TAMPA, FL
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa, FL
