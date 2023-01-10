Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
James Carroll Crowl, helped others
James Carroll “Jim” Crowl, 82, of Lewes, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, as a result of an accident. Jim was born Jan. 22, 1940, the oldest son of the late Webster and Ruth Crowl. He was born and raised in Street, Md., on his parents’ farm, attended Highland Elementary School, and graduated from North Harford High School.
Cape Gazette
Gerald R. Huss, proud veteran
Gerald R. Huss, 74, of Lewes, passed away tragically Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Lewes. He was born March 25, 1948, in Tiffin, Ohio, son of the late Oswald and Bernadine (Elchert) Huss. Gerald built an illustrious career in IT, working for such agencies as the Pentagon, U.S. Treasury Department,...
Cape Gazette
Ruth C. Williams, devoted wife
Ruth C. Williams, 72, of Milford, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at The Milford Place in Milford. Ruth was born June 16, 1950, in Durham, N.C., to her parents Maxwell A. Cook, U.S. Army retired, and Edna Ruth (Thomas) Cook. Ruth supported her husband, Richard Williams, during his military...
Cape Gazette
Raymond Eugene Heulitt, family patriarch
Raymond Eugene Heulitt, 72, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Wilmington with his family by his side. He finally succumbed to a multi-year health challenge which saw him return to a life of simple pleasures, and constant family devotion and love. Ray was born March 27, 1950, in Manasquan,...
Cape Gazette
Eugene Thomas Kenton, Lewes native
Eugene “Gene” Thomas Kenton, 77, of Frankford, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, Jan, 3, 2023, with family by his side. He was born Sept. 3, 1945, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, son of the late Elsie Kenton and William H Kenton Sr. Gene grew up as...
Cape Gazette
Steven C. Swann, Millsboro resident
Steven C. Swann, 67, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home in the care of his devoted wife, Susan and VITAS Hospice. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to VITAS Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste. 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements provided...
Cape Gazette
Jeanne Danko, devout Catholic, volunteer
Jeanne Danko of Ocean View passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro after a long illness with dementia. She was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Carbondale, W.Va., daughter of the late Sam and Mary Jane Lazarus, and sister of the late Antionette Lazarus of Delmar, Md.
Cape Gazette
Gaia’s Organic Grocery opens on Forgotten Mile
Is there still a natural living and organic food store behind Bin 66 on the Forgotten Mile outside Rehoboth Beach? Yes, but it’s got a new name and new owners. Beginning with the turn of the calendar to 2023, Good Earth Market became Gaia’s Organic Grocery, and is now under the ownership of Kevin and Wendy Morris.
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market announces 2023 scholarship recipients
For 16 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to help them attend sustainable farming conferences including the PASA Farming for the Future Conference, Future Harvest CASA Conference, and Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Conference. This year, HLFM awarded three scholarships. A grant from the...
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
Cape Gazette
Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro
Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
Cape Gazette
Sussex Academy to present ‘God’s Favorite’ Jan. 20-21
The next production from Sussex Academy high school, Neil Simon’s “God’s Favorite,” will be presented at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, and 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown. A modern take on the biblical book of Job, “God’s Favorite” tells...
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 1/11/23
Lewes man at The Citadel honored for academic achievement. The Citadel announced Jackson Handlin of Lewes was awarded a gold star in recognition of academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Those who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel dean's list.
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Cape Gazette
Rosemary Brown, cherished family, pets
Rosemary Brown, 83, of Georgetown, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Rosemary was born June 6, 1939. She was raised in Millville, as the daughter of Ruley and Millie Banks. She attended Millville Methodist Church with her family as a child and continued into her adult years.
Cape Gazette
Alexander Tesluk, enjoyed the outdoors
Alexander Tesluk, 78, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Harbor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Lewes. He was born March 19, 1944, in Salzburg, Austria, son of the late Ivan and Raisa Teslenko. Alexander moved to the United States with his family when he was 5...
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
