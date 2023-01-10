Read full article on original website
Drummer Yukihiro Takahashi, lead singer of Yellow Magic Orchestra, dead at 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, who helped found the electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died, according to an announcement released Saturday night. He was 70. Takahashi’s office released a statement to The Japan Times and NHK, confirming Takahashi’s death on Wednesday, Rolling Stone reported. The cause of death was listed as aspiration pneumonia, according to the magazine.
Stereogum
Paramore – “C’est Comme Ça”
Paramore are a month away from releasing their first new album in six years, This Is Why. So far, they’ve shared the album’s title track — which landed on our best songs of the week list — and the topical “The News.” Today, they’re back with another single, “C’est Comme Ça,” which boasts some punchy chorus and a drawling spoken word part.
Stereogum
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Stereogum
Truth Cult – “Heavy Water”
It must’ve sucked so bad to be a young band who released a debut album near the beginning of the pandemic. Baltimore’s Truth Cult are a frantic, energized unit that features former members of DC-area punk bands like Give, Red Death, and Pure Disgust. In May 2020, they released Off Fire, a full-length that brought fired-up rock ‘n’ roll swagger to the sound of angular Dischord-style post-hardcore. (Truth Cult, it’s worth noting, are named after a Lungfish song, even though they don’t really sound anything like Lungfish.)
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Popculture
Jeff Beck Cause of Death Confirmed by His Representative
Legendary musician Jeff Beck passed away on Tuesday due to complications from bacterial meningitis, according to his family. A rep for Beck issued a statement to the press on Wednesday confirming his death and requesting privacy at this time. Beck was 78 years old. "On behalf of his family, it...
‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ star Mark Patton reaches out to fans for 'life saving' medical help
"Nightmare on Elm Street 2" star Mark Patton is reaching out to fans for help with medical finances as he is currently under care at a Mexican hospital for an AIDS-related ailment.
Stereogum
Xiu Xiu – “Maybae Baeby”
Experimental noisemakers Xiu Xiu have announced their 13th studio album, Ignore Grief. The follow-up to 2021’s Oh No arrives in March via Polyvinyl and features existing band members Jamie Stewart, Angela Seo, and “old friend and new member” David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Along with the announcement is an ominous and clattering single called “Maybae Baeby,” which comes with a video directed by Seo.
Stereogum
Ibex Clone – “Nothing Ever Changes”
Memphis’ Ibex Clone are a jangly new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor. Guitarist and singer George Williford, bassist Alec McIntyre, and drummer Meredith Lones are announcing their second album, All Channels Clear, coming next month via Goner Records. Accompanying the album announcement is...
Stereogum
Stream Peel Dream Magazine’s Surprise EP Magic Is Pocketed
Peel Dream Magazine radically altered their sound on last year’s sophomore LP Pad, their first since project mastermind Joe Stevens relocated from NYC to LA. Today they’ve returned with a surprise EP that continues the metamorphosis. It’s hard to believe the four sparse, elegantly pretty retro pop tracks that comprise the Magic Is Pocketed EP — originally conceived as interstitial music for Pad — are by the same band that emerged with a cocktail of shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and more. But that’s artistic evolution for ya! Stream Magic Is Pocketed below, where you can also find Peel Dream’s tour dates.
Stereogum
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Her Old Friends”
Toronto R&B singer PARTYNEXTDOOR, the OVO affiliate and songwriter extraordinaire, trickled out a tiny bit of new music in 2022, including “No Fuss” and the Diddy collab “Sex In The Porsche.” Today he’s back with a new single called “Her Old Friends.” A slow jam produced by OG Parker and G Ry, the song finds Party riding the line between old-school R&B smoothness and the blunt sing-song of rappers like Young Thug. Hear it below.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Reese Witherspoon & Kacey Musgraves Will Search For New Country Music Talent In Apple TV+ Competition Series
My Kind Of Country is a new talent-search TV show coming to Apple TV+ this spring. Premiering March 24, the show is about scouring the globe for new country stars, with scouts including Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck and appearances from Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, who are also executive producers on the series.
Stereogum
Fort Romeau – “Be With U”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who performs as Fort Romeau, released an album Beings Of Light in February of last year. Since then, Greene has shared a standalone single, last September’s “Hold Up,” and now it appears he’s back with another long jam via his newly minted Romantic Gestures label. Running at about nine minutes, “Be With U” is a steady, pumping tech house cut with gently blossoming synth effects. Listen to “Be With U” below.
Stereogum
Watch Taylor Swift Perform “Anti-Hero” For The First Time At The 1975 Concert
On the heels of Midnights selling more vinyl in a year than any other LP in the modern era, Taylor Swift unexpectedly crashed a 1975 show in London at the 02 Arena on Thursday (January 12). Walking out in a sparkling dress, Swift covered the 1975’s “The City” (from the band’s 2013 self-titled debut) on acoustic guitar and did a live debut of Midnights hit single “Anti-Hero.”
Stereogum
Stream BabyTron’s Hugely Satisfying New Album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament
Detroit rap cult hero BabyTron possesses the eerie ability to talk wild and densely referential scammer shit while sounding perfectly bored, and he works fast. The Artist To Watch released his project Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament a couple of months ago, and it was one of our favorite albums of last year. Today, BabyTron has followed that one with its second half. Bin Reaper 3: New Testament is just as compulsively listenable as its predecessor.
