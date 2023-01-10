Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Swimming & Diving Teams Defeat Crimson Tide, Men Down No. 2 Texas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ohio State closed out its two-day tri-meet with Alabama and Texas on Saturday. The No. 13 men’s team picked up a win over No. 2 Texas, 189.00-164.00, and defeated No. 14 Alabama, 230.00-123.00. The No. 5 women downed the No. 6 Crimson Tide, 220.00-133.00, and narrowly fell the No. 2 Longhorns, 196.00-157.00.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Earn Four Event Wins on Opening Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track and field team began the 2023 indoor season at the Rod McCravy Memorial on Friday in Lexington, Ky., earning four event wins. The Buckeyes began the season by sweeping the high jump competition. Reign Winston cleared 2.04m on the men’s side and Amaya Ugarte captured the women’s win by clearing 1.78m. Abbey Kuhn won the women’s pole vault by being the lone competitor to clear 3.97m. Leah Bertrand capped the evening with a win in the 200m (24.09).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Buckeyes Down No. 19 Rutgers, 27-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 8 Ohio State (8-1, 2-0) got out to a quick lead behind a pin from 184-pounder Kaleb Romero and a 15-0 technical fall victory by heavyweight Tate Orndorff and then finished off the Scarlet Knights (8-2, 0-1) by the score of 27-12 Sunday at the Covelli Center (Att: 3,691).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State to Host Preseason Scrimmages in Lacrosse Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team will host two preseason scrimmages in the brand-new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in preparation for the 2023 season. The team will play Lafayette on Jan. 21 and Robert Morris on Jan. 28. Both games start at noon and admission is free.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Kayla Fischer Selected 16th Overall in NWSL Draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State forward and two-time captain Kayla Fischer was selected 16th overall by Racing Louisville FC in the 2023 NWSL Draft on Thursday night. The Kent, Ohio native is the fourth Buckeye selected in the NWSL draft, and the second in the second round. She joins Lindsay Agnew (2nd Round in 2016), Nichelle Prince (3rd Round in 2016) and Izzy Rodriguez (4th Round in 2021)
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Improves to 18-0 with Road Win Against Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 3/3 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 B1G) beat Nebraska (11-7, 3-4 B1G) in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon by a 76-67 margin in the teams’ lone meeting of the season as the Buckeyes led from start to finish. The Buckeyes’ 18-0 continues to be the best start in program history.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
OSU Turns in Multiple NCAA Times on Day One of Alabama Tri-Meet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Buckeye swimming and diving teams completed the first day of a two-day tri-meet with Alabama and Texas on Friday. The No. 13 men’s team leads both No. 14 Alabama and No. 2 Texas. The Buckeyes lead the Crimson Tide, 124.00-62.00, and the Longhorns, 101.00-85.00.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Buckeyes Fall at No. 6 Michigan, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 8 Ohio State men’s hockey team lost a Big Ten game to No. 6 Michigan, 4-2, Saturday in Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. The teams split the weekend after a 7-2 Ohio State victory Friday. The Buckeyes opened the scoring just...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Ready for Georgia Quad Meet
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to Georgia to compete against the No. 20 Bulldogs, Fisk and Rutgers on Monday, Jan. 14. The quad meet starts at 2 p.m. ET at the Stegeman Coliseum and can be streamed on SEC Network+ (subscription required).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Wins 2023 Debut Against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team opened its 2023 season on a high note, earning a 106-65.5 victory over Michigan at the OSU Zero Waste Invitational Saturday afternoon at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The Buckeyes competed in both routine and technical competition in the season opener.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Lose a Tough One, 70-67 to Minnesota
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s furious comeback in the final five minutes fell just a bit short as Minnesota hung-on for a 70-67 victory on Thursday evening. The Buckeyes have dropped three-consecutive games and are now 10-6 on the season and 2-3 in Big Ten play. Key Players.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Day Adjusts/Announces Offensive Staff; Hartline New OC
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State University head coach Ryan Day announced today that Brian Hartline, one of the top young assistant coaches in college football and a six-year member of the coaching staff, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. The promotion is Hartline’s second in as many years, after he was promoted to passing game coordinator in January of 2022.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at Michigan Invite
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 17-ranked Ohio State women’s tennis team is in Ann Arbor, Mich., this weekend for the Michigan Invitational. A live scoreboard and video stream will be available HERE throughout the three days. Results will be available HERE. Ohio State is joined by host No....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open 2023 Season with Zero Waste Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team starts its 2023 season this weekend with the Zero Waste Invitational Saturday, Jan. 14 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Routine competition is set to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday marks the start of the 47th season of the synchronized...
