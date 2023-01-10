ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Hyde Park Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing Bank With What Looked Like A Rifle

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Hyde Park man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to robbing a local bank with what appeared to be a rifle. 59-year-old Paul Whooten of Hyde Park pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery for holding up a Rockland Trust bank on Truman Parkway using a BB gun that looked like a rifle in 2019, according to U.S Attorney Andrew Lelling's office.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy