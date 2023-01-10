Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Less Than $2
PlayStation and EA have combined to make a few AAA PS4 games less than $2 a pop. For a few more days, the Holiday Sale is live on PSN, which means for a few more days, hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are still on sale. You will be hard-pressed to find $2 PS5 games, at least of consequence, but the sale does feature some notable, albeit older, PS4 games, all of which can be had for the price of a candy bar.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding First PS1 Games of 2023 Soon
PlayStation revealed its slate of extra PlayStation Plus games this week for those within the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription service, and as part of that reveal, we also found out which classic games will join the library this month. Those classic games exclusive to people in the Premium tier are three different PS1 games including Star Wars titles and the return of the long-running Syphon Filter series. They'll all be added on January 17th alongside the rest of the PS4 and PS5 games.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Confused About Losing Access to Game
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are confused about a game they are losing access to tomorrow, January 15. Tomorrow, six different games are leaving behind the subscription service. When and if any of these games will ever return, we don't know, but Xbox fans aren't sweating the departures very much because none of the games are notable, not at least in terms of quality. However, one departure is notable because it's a game from a studio owned by Xbox itself.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
ComicBook
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Surprise Gives Away 3 Free Games at Once
Epic Games routinely gives away one or two free games a week through the Epic Games Store, but this week, it's done one better for players. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away three free games at once, and one of those is a game that just released within the past couple of months. The games in question are Divine Knockout, First Class Trouble, and Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and you can claim them all for free now so long as you have an Epic Games Store account.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
ComicBook
New Update May Reveal When Starfield Is Releasing
A new update out of Xbox may -- emphasis on may -- reveal when Starfield is releasing. The new game from Bethesda Game Studios, the makers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, is currently scheduled to release sometime in the first half of this year, which is to say sometime by June. When exactly within this window remains a mystery, but we may have a better idea thanks to the aforementioned update.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
ComicBook
New Xbox Update Could Save Users Money
A new update for Xbox consoles is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders, and eventually all users. The goal is to make consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S "carbon aware," so that they use more renewable energy. Essentially, the console will attempt to schedule updates at a time when it will use the least amount of fossil fuel. According to Xbox, this will happen by using "regional carbon intensity data" when available. While the positive environmental impact is welcome, Xbox also says that the update could end up saving users money on their electric bills!
ComicBook
Naruto Marks the New Year By Letting Sasuke Fight a Literal Dinosaur: Watch
It looks like it finally happened, Naruto fans. Over the decades, the shonen franchise has done some wild things, and we can name some of Naruto's most outlandish events. From its Drunken Fist Style to Robot Naruto, the IP has gone out on a limb before, and Boruto just joined the club. After all, the anime's take on Sasuke's Story has begun, and it just let the Uchiha heir fight a literal dinosaur.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Lose One of January's Free Games
PlayStation Plus subscribers recently learned of 11 free PS4 and PS5 games coming to the subscription service this month, but as it turns out, players are getting one less game than expected. A game was mistakenly included in the lineup of January's free PS Plus games, it seems, and has since been removed from the lineup. That still leaves plenty of games for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers to try out, but it's an unusual situation seeing how games aren't often pulled from the service before they can even be added to the PS Plus catalog of games.
ComicBook
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Gets Update from Ubisoft After Canceling Multiple Games
Ubisoft has provided an update on Beyond Good and Evil 2 amidst an interesting week for the company. For many, many years, Ubisoft has been trying to get a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil out the door. There was a more direct sequel in the works in the mid-2000s, but it never properly materialized. The series laid dormant for years as small fan campaigns for a sequel happened online. In the late 2010s, however, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on Beyond Good and Evil 2 and promised fans would get to partake in playtesting to help provide critical feedback for the game as it was being made. However, it has been years since we have seen the game.
ComicBook
New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support
A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Reportedly Leaked
Bethesda's new Redfall game is supposedly coming out on May 2nd, the most recent round of leaks about the game claims. This latest leak is a narrowed-down prediction based on previous rumors that circulated online and said previously that the game would be out at some point in Spring 2023 and, more specifically, in May. Neither Xbox nor Bethesda have said anything official about the release date, of course, but we'll expect to hear more about plans for the game's release soon thanks to the joint event between the two companies that's not far away.
ComicBook
Metal Gear Solid Insider Leaks Reveal of PS5 Remake
According to a new report, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is about to be revealed soon. If this sounds familiar it's because there's been a few rumors here and there in the last year or so claiming that Konami is remaking the first Metal Gear Solid game. So far, nothing has come of these rumors, but this is apparently set to change by no later than May of this year, or at least that is what the aforementioned report claims.
Comments / 0