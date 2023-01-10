ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Summit medical examiner seeks family of Cuyahoga Falls man, 85, who died Jan. 5

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is attempting to locate the family of James R. Coleman, Jr., 85, of Cuyahoga Falls.

He died Jan. 5 from natural causes. Coleman lived in the 1800 block of Second Street in Cuyahoga Falls and was a member of the Falls Berean Bible Church on Bailey Road.

Anyone with information on Coleman or his family can contact the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office at 330-643-2101.

