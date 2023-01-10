ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Moriah Business Park continues to expand

MORIAH | In 1987, a vacant stretch of land in Mineville was purchased thanks to a grant and a vision from the young Town Supervisor at the time, Tom Scozzafava. What became known sardonically as “Scozzafava’s Field of Dreams” has now developed into the Moriah Business Park, a thriving kingdom of industry on Plank Road that continues to expand.
MORIAH, NY
Caring Closet at Ti Elementary brings people together

TICONDEROGA | During a trip to Whitehall two years ago, Ticonderoga Elementary School art teacher, Kerry Fingland, happened to pass by a thrift store being run by a church where everything was free. Having unfortunately seen her share of students come into school lacking coats, proper fitting footwear, and gloves,...
TICONDEROGA, NY
Slippery roads left two injured

Multi-agency response to Route 22 crash Friday afternoon. BEEKMANTOWN | An elderly Mooers man and his passenger were injured when their car slid off Route 22 and into a telephone pole. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies said the accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 when Donald Barcomb, 85, was...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

