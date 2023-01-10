MORIAH | In 1987, a vacant stretch of land in Mineville was purchased thanks to a grant and a vision from the young Town Supervisor at the time, Tom Scozzafava. What became known sardonically as “Scozzafava’s Field of Dreams” has now developed into the Moriah Business Park, a thriving kingdom of industry on Plank Road that continues to expand.

MORIAH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO