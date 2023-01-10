WESTFIELD – Jeffrey John Beauregard, age 61, (May 4, 1961 – December 26, 2022) passed peacefully from his home into eternal life on December 26, 2022. Jeff. graduated from Westfield High School where he was a gifted basketball player and played trumpet in both the school and jazz bands, as well as marched with the Whip City Drum Corp. Upon graduation he received a full basketball scholarship and attended a private academy. Jeff’s trade for most of his adult life was forestry/logging, where he was well respected by his peers for his knowledge and skills. Together with friends, family and his two precious sons, Jeff very much enjoyed street drag racing, as well as bass fishing in the summers and snowmobiling and skiing in the winters.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO