Bruins & Canucks Can Be Partners on a Blockbuster Trade
There are still 49 days remaining until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 at o’clock. The Boston Bruins are setting themselves up for what they hope will be a long postseason one more time with a veteran core seeking to add another Stanley Cup championship to their resume. Right now, they sit on top of the NHL standings with a 32-5-4 record and a league-best 68 points. Despite the historic start to the season, there are going to be additions needed to strengthen the roster.
P.K. Subban Takes Subtle Shot At Oilers For Not Signing Him
P.K. Subban certainly isn’t singling out the Edmonton Oilers, but the former NHL defenseman has taken a subtle shot at the team (amongst others) for not signing him when they had the chance this past offseason. Subban was an unrestricted free agent coming off a monster deal, but there wasn’t a lot of interest in the player after his career had regressed. When teams declined to sign him, he chose to retire and join the world of hockey broadcasting, showcasing his fun and boisterous personality for ESPN.
Flyers News & Rumors: Provorov, Tortorella, DeAngelo, Konecny
The Philadelphia Flyers have caught fire with six victories in seven games. While the beginning of the streak included wins over bottom-feeders like the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and Arizona Coyotes, their past two wins came against more competitive opponents in the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals. The Flyers have also beaten the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 31 and lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 8 during the seven-game stretch.
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
New York Islanders’ Top 20 Goal Scorers All-Time
Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders have created many historical moments throughout their 50 years of existence. During the dynasty years in the 1980s, the roster included some of the greatest ever to play the game. Seven former Islanders have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, including Clark Gillies, Denis Potvin, Pat Lafontaine, Bryan Trottier, and legendary goal scorer Mike Bossy. All of these Islanders greats had a knack for finding the back of the net, and today we look at the Top 20 goal-scorers in franchise history.
3 Devils Who Can Join Jack Hughes at the All-Star Game
Anticipation always builds around the NHL’s annual All-Star Game, and this year is no exception. Each team will send a representative to the event, and this season, fans will have a say in who receives the last few roster spots. The New Jersey Devils are already sending superstar Jack Hughes to Sunrise, and it’s easy to see why. The 21-year-old has an astounding 49 points in 41 games and is quickly establishing himself as one of the future faces of the league.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Shootout Loss vs Stars
The New York Islanders started their five-game homestand hopeful of returning to the win column. Instead, they scored only one goal and lost to the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout. The game was a goaltending duel where the offense was at a minimum with both teams failing to find the back of the net after the first period but ultimately, the Stars came out on top in the shootout.
Flames Retired Numbers
The Calgary Flames are in the middle of their 50th season as a member of the NHL. The organization began as the Atlanta Flames in 1972 before relocating to Calgary in the summer of 1980. Furthermore, their relocation launched the Battle of the Alberta, leading to several memorable regular season and playoff moments against the Edmonton Oilers.
Montreal Canadiens’ 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
The NHL Trade Deadline (TDL), which is on March 3rd this year, is approaching fast. Last year, Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes was working his first-ever deadline with the club. Despite that, he was fearless in his approach, making deals only when the values he set were met. Also, he was willing to deal early, as seen when he dealt Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames.
Lightning’s Western Conference Road Trip Will Test Team
Starting on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Tampa Bay Lightning will embark on a five-game road trip that will go a long way in determining whether or not they can hold onto their current playoff spot. They look to improve on their previous three-game road trip, which saw them earn only two points via a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking advantage of many home games in December, the Lightning will face what may be their most difficult road test of the season.
Blackhawks: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Stalock
When the Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Alex Stalock, expectations weren’t exactly high. The 35-year-old had played just one NHL game over the last two seasons while dealing with myocarditis, and there were naturally concerns about how he’d adjust back to the NHL, especially on a bad-by-design Blackhawks roster.
Oilers’ 6-2 Win in Anaheim is Encouraging, But Concerns Remain
The Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game winless skid with their first road victory of the new year, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (Jan. 11). Klim Kostin scored twice for the Oilers, who also got goals from Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Connor McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Jack Campbell made 21 saves to win his second consecutive start.
Why Can’t the Sharks Close Out Periods?
The midway point of the San Jose Sharks 2022-23 season shows a team facing a difficult campaign. They have the fourth-worst point percentage in the NHL and are almost certain to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. While a season this challenging is always caused by a number...
Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Midseason Awards
When I wrote this same article last season, it was filled with disappointment as the Winnipeg Jets were sitting 12th in the Western Conference and failing to live up to their expectations. Fast forward one year, and you could not have scripted a better start to the season for the organization. They hold a record of 26-14-1, which is good for second-best in the Western Conference. They have seemingly weathered the injury storm, as Blake Wheeler, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt and Nikolaj Ehlers all made their return on Jan 6.
3 Reasons Maple Leafs’ Conor Timmins Offense Is Sustainable
Defenseman Conor Timmins has seemingly come from nowhere and exploded onto the scene since being acquired in a trade from the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 23, 2022. After scoring the first goal of his NHL career, and adding an assist, in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night, he has scored 10 points in just 12 games since joining the team.
3 Canadiens Who Exceeded Expectations in First Half
The Montreal Canadiens had a bit of a Jekyll-and-Hyde routine going in the first half of the season. They started with a 13-11-2 record, which was better than anyone expected, but quickly hit a wall and have gone 3-11-1 in their past 15 games, which is the second-worst record in the league since early December. Though the wheels came off the Habs wagon a month ago, these three players have been pleasant surprises in the first 41 games of the season.
6 Keys of Kraken’s 6-Game Winning Streak
Since the calendar has flipped, the Seattle Kraken have been unstoppable, winning their first six games of 2023. Whether it is goaltending, the power play or contributions from the entire lineup, Seattle is looking like a well-oiled machine ready to go on a long playoff run. Here are six keys behind the Kraken’s six-game winning streak.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Nylander, Tavares & Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 in a classic goalie battle on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Although the Maple Leafs have a good record when Auston Matthews is out with injury (since the start of the 2021-22 season, they’ve put up an 8-2-0 record without Matthews), they missed him last night. The team struggled to find offence and generate much with the man advantage.
Oilers Must Reverse Disturbing Trend of Wasting McDavid’s Prime
Connor McDavid is hands down the best hockey player in the world. He’s on track to win his first Rocket Richard Trophy this season on top of everything else he’s accomplished so far in his career. Despite all the good McDavid has brought to the Oilers, they currently...
Top 5 P.K. Subban Moments with Canadiens
In the unlikely event it’s up for debate, yes, the host Montreal Canadiens did the right thing honoring P.K. Subban prior to their 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Jan. 13. Regardless of whether or not you liked the admittedly polarizing former Habs defenseman, you have to admit it was at the very least the classy thing to do.
