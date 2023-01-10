ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball

The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
Smiley: A fan's 'Hold my bourbon' moment

As I suggested in a previous column, the old Tulane Stadium, like New Orleans in general, had a reputation as a more friendly venue for booze than Baton Rouge and its Tiger Stadium. Robert Cabes, of Lafayette, gives this example: "I got to Tulane Law in September 1964, after four...
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: What caught our eye in the lineup announcement

Last year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival rightfully drew a lot of attention. When the New Orleans Fair Grounds opened for the 2022 festival, it was close to three years since the end of the last edition. Plus, after BUKU Music + Art Project a month earlier broke the ice for the return of large music festivals during the pandemic era, eyes turned to see how the juggernaut Jazz Fest would fare. Ultimately, More than 475,000 people passed through the successful festival, and both musicians and audiences expressed excitement about being back together.
Baby's serves sweet and savory baked goods in Marigny

When sisters Elizabeth and Natalia Hess moved to New Orleans in 2009, they talked about opening a coffee shop/bar together. Elizabeth Hess had worked in the front of the house of restaurants since she was 15, and her sister was an accomplished baker. Their grandparents had a restaurant and bar in their hometown of Milwaukee, so hospitality was in their genes. But as sometimes happens, life got in the way.
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15

At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour

Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled

The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone

A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
The Ice Man Dip and Dash pulled competitors to run and swim

Forty hardy souls took the Ice Man Dip & Dash challenge on Jan. 1, running 4 miles in 60-degree weather under foggy, overcast skies and swimming 110 yards across the Tchefuncte River in 50-degree water. The competitors ranged in age from 66 — and he came in fourth! — to...
Three shot while driving in separate cases in New Orleans Saturday

Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
