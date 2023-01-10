Last year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival rightfully drew a lot of attention. When the New Orleans Fair Grounds opened for the 2022 festival, it was close to three years since the end of the last edition. Plus, after BUKU Music + Art Project a month earlier broke the ice for the return of large music festivals during the pandemic era, eyes turned to see how the juggernaut Jazz Fest would fare. Ultimately, More than 475,000 people passed through the successful festival, and both musicians and audiences expressed excitement about being back together.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO