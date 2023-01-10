Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Opinion: Creating a culture of transparency and accountability in law enforcement - No more covering up for wrongdoingEdy ZooJefferson Parish, LA
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup releasedTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball
The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
NOLA.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans, and not Memphis, be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
NOLA.com
Smiley: A fan's 'Hold my bourbon' moment
As I suggested in a previous column, the old Tulane Stadium, like New Orleans in general, had a reputation as a more friendly venue for booze than Baton Rouge and its Tiger Stadium. Robert Cabes, of Lafayette, gives this example: "I got to Tulane Law in September 1964, after four...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: What caught our eye in the lineup announcement
Last year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival rightfully drew a lot of attention. When the New Orleans Fair Grounds opened for the 2022 festival, it was close to three years since the end of the last edition. Plus, after BUKU Music + Art Project a month earlier broke the ice for the return of large music festivals during the pandemic era, eyes turned to see how the juggernaut Jazz Fest would fare. Ultimately, More than 475,000 people passed through the successful festival, and both musicians and audiences expressed excitement about being back together.
NOLA.com
Baby's serves sweet and savory baked goods in Marigny
When sisters Elizabeth and Natalia Hess moved to New Orleans in 2009, they talked about opening a coffee shop/bar together. Elizabeth Hess had worked in the front of the house of restaurants since she was 15, and her sister was an accomplished baker. Their grandparents had a restaurant and bar in their hometown of Milwaukee, so hospitality was in their genes. But as sometimes happens, life got in the way.
NOLA.com
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15
At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NOLA.com
For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour
Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
NOLA.com
Photos: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans
R’Bonney Gabriel was the first Filipina American to win Miss Universe. She beat out 83 other contestants on Saturday night in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
NOLA.com
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone
A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
NOLA.com
Michelle Anderson steps down after nine seasons with Slidell volleyball
Slidell volleyball coach Michelle “Lori” Anderson has stepped down after nine seasons with the Tigers. Anderson, who guided the Tigers to seven playoff appearances and a quarterfinals berth in 2016, said it was simply the right time to step away. “I just have a lot of family things...
NOLA.com
In 2018 Mardi Gras killings, New Orleans judge declares second mistrial in two days
A New Orleans judge declared a second mistrial Saturday in the case of two men accused of fatally shooting two people on Mardi Gras in 2018, after a juror admitted to reading news coverage of the case. Judge Kimya Holmes of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court first declared a mistrial...
NOLA.com
The Ice Man Dip and Dash pulled competitors to run and swim
Forty hardy souls took the Ice Man Dip & Dash challenge on Jan. 1, running 4 miles in 60-degree weather under foggy, overcast skies and swimming 110 yards across the Tchefuncte River in 50-degree water. The competitors ranged in age from 66 — and he came in fourth! — to...
NOLA.com
Federal gun prosecutions surge in response to New Orleans crime
On Dec. 12, a woman walked into the 8th District police station in the French Quarter to report that her ex-boyfriend had threatened to kill her on a 2 a.m. drive into New Orleans East. “Love kills,” Kody Severin said as he pointed a gun at her face, she told...
NOLA.com
Three shot while driving in separate cases in New Orleans Saturday
Three people traveling in vehicles were injured in separate shootings Saturday in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the shootings occurred around midday. At 11:38 a.m., a 39-year-old man driving north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in St. Roch (map) was shot at multiple times by an unknown person. The victim was struck in his right side and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the NOPD said.
NOLA.com
SPARTAN TRIBUTE: Salmen renames gym in honor of retired coach Jay Carlin
Retired Salmen boys' basketball coach Jay Carlin calmly walked to the podium at the soon-to-be-renamed Salmen gym on Jan. 12, and he did what he seemingly always does – he thanked everyone in the building. For 35 years, Carlin roamed the sidelines as he coached the Spartans to 844...
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
NOLA.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
NOLA.com
Victims in Mid-City triple homicide identified by coroner; 15-year-old among the dead
Three people killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Ever Ramirez was 23, and Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio was 27, the coroner said Friday. Dwayne Boutain was 15. He's the second 15-year-old who was fatally shot this month in New Orleans. The...
