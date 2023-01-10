Read full article on original website
etvnews.com
Dinos Edge Out Orem
Carbon had a difficult duel on Wednesday when Orem came to town. The Tigers came ready to rock as they took the first four matches. However, Carbon held its ground and started to battle back. Colin Fausett won the 144 bout, pinning his opponent in just 1:40. That kickstarted the...
etvnews.com
Spartans Head to Roosevelt
On Wednesday, Emery loaded the buses to meet Union on the mat. Monty Christiansen (113) dominated his contest, winning by pin in 1:25. Merritt Meccariello was the next Spartan to score six points, winning by pin in 126. In 132, Hayden Christiansen kept it going with a hard fought, 4-2...
etvnews.com
Room to Grow
Coming into the season, the Lady Dinos knew that Richfield would be tough opponent in the region. The Wildcats reaffirmed that sentiment on Tuesday when they hosted Carbon. The Dinos were a bit slow out of the gates, but managed to cut it to five by the break. Unfortunately, the slow start resurfaced in the third quarter. Richfield went on an 11-4 run in the period to go up by 12. Carbon continued to fight, but ultimately came up short 54-43.
etvnews.com
Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week
Trent has set some fantastic academic goals for himself this year and has seen his hard work pay off. His reading level continues to increase each month and is on his way to achieve his math content goal. Trent likes to get outside and hunt. Perhaps, much like his favorite movie, he takes an old dingy yeller dog with him and sits down to whatever game meat after a successful hunt. Or, if unsuccessful, could always sit down for his preferred meal, and enjoy a steak. Trent not only has seen success in the classroom but on the wrestling mat as well. His hard work is sure to pay off as he heads into the region wrestling tournament this week!
etvnews.com
Alfred Mel Campbell
Our beloved brother and uncle Alfred “Mel” Campbell passed away on January 6, 2023 in Price, Utah at the age of 73. Mel was born on September 27, 1949 in American Fork to Nephi and Elaine Campbell. He was the 5th of 6 children. He was raised in American Fork, then moved to Orem, and eventually made it back to American Fork to help care for his parents. He went on to serve in the US Army from 1967 to 1969, during which time he fought in the Vietnam War. During his time there, he would hand out candy to the children.
etvnews.com
Opportunity Squandered
Emery began its region schedule with a long road trip to Cedar City on Tuesday night. The Falcons had it going early, which turned into a 16-10 lead after one. The Lady Spartans came roaring back, however, to go up 27-25 at half. They continued their attack in the third...
etvnews.com
The Emery County Travel Bureau Has a New Chairman
The Emery County Travel Bureau met for its regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday. There, newly-elected commissioner Kevin Jensen introduced himself and took up the position of chairman of the board. During the meeting, the board agreed to increase its financial support of Emery County’s large events. The board then approved the...
etvnews.com
Dragonfly Wellness Opens on Price Main Street
Dragonfly Wellness opened its doors to the community on Friday. Price’s newest downtown addition was a bustle of activity as a grand opening celebration brought in droves of people. The festivities began with a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce. The day continued...
etvnews.com
A New Council Person for Castle Dale City
The Castle Dale Council met on Thursday for its regularly-scheduled meeting. The main item on the agenda was to interview, discuss and appoint a new council member to fill a council seat. This seat was vacated when Jordan Leonard resigned to fill his new role as an Emery County Commissioner.
etvnews.com
CCEA Teacher Scholarship Christmas Social
The Carbon County Education Association (CCEA) hosted its annual Christmas social on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the newly-renovated Helper Middle School. The association held a raffle drawing for prizes assembled by CCEA members from the district’s various schools, and this year included Christmas decor and gift baskets. Every educator...
etvnews.com
Price City Council Hosts Inaugural 2023 Meeting
As usual, the Price City Council opened its meeting on Wednesday evening with the safety seconds. This time around, Councilman Joe Christman urged caution due to the recent winter storms. He stated that with the mix of snowfall and rain, as well as the temperature fluctuation, there has been a...
etvnews.com
Bill’s Home Furnishings Named Small Business of the Year
During the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet on Thursday evening, Bill’s Home Furnishings was announced as the Small Business of the Year. This honor is bestowed by the chamber to one small business each year. The recognition is for 2022, which marked a busy year for...
etvnews.com
Big Business of the Year Award Goes to Intermountain Electronics
Intermountain Electronics was named the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s Big Business of the Year on Thursday evening. The business received the recognition during the chamber’s annual banquet. Intermountain Electronics was founded in 1985 to repair electrical components for mining. Throughout the decades, the company has grown to...
