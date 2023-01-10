Trent has set some fantastic academic goals for himself this year and has seen his hard work pay off. His reading level continues to increase each month and is on his way to achieve his math content goal. Trent likes to get outside and hunt. Perhaps, much like his favorite movie, he takes an old dingy yeller dog with him and sits down to whatever game meat after a successful hunt. Or, if unsuccessful, could always sit down for his preferred meal, and enjoy a steak. Trent not only has seen success in the classroom but on the wrestling mat as well. His hard work is sure to pay off as he heads into the region wrestling tournament this week!

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO