The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Western Conference Road Trip Will Test Team
Starting on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Tampa Bay Lightning will embark on a five-game road trip that will go a long way in determining whether or not they can hold onto their current playoff spot. They look to improve on their previous three-game road trip, which saw them earn only two points via a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking advantage of many home games in December, the Lightning will face what may be their most difficult road test of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens’ 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
The NHL Trade Deadline (TDL), which is on March 3rd this year, is approaching fast. Last year, Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes was working his first-ever deadline with the club. Despite that, he was fearless in his approach, making deals only when the values he set were met. Also, he was willing to deal early, as seen when he dealt Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Maple Leafs
It was a matchup that was very much anticipated and the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were up to an Original Six matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division that did not disappoint. In a back-and-forth 60-minute war, the Bruins were able to outlast the high-flying Maple Leafs to come away with a 4-3 win at the TD Garden to even the series 1-1.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Canucks Can Be Partners on a Blockbuster Trade
There are still 49 days remaining until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 at o’clock. The Boston Bruins are setting themselves up for what they hope will be a long postseason one more time with a veteran core seeking to add another Stanley Cup championship to their resume. Right now, they sit on top of the NHL standings with a 32-5-4 record and a league-best 68 points. Despite the historic start to the season, there are going to be additions needed to strengthen the roster.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Panthers’ Sam Bennett
The Florida Panthers are a team to watch leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. General manager (GM) Bill Zito is in a very tough spot as the team currently sits six points out of Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and have a number of teams to leap frog. The Panthers also have played more games than most of the teams they are chasing so all in all, not an ideal position to try and make the postseason.
The Hockey Writers
Naming the NHL’s 2022-23 Underrated Analytics All-Stars
The NHL recently passed the midway point of the 2022-23 season and named the first batch of players to represent their teams at the 2023 All-Star Game, consisting of 32 players. This group featured familiar names such as Connor McDavid, Alexander Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby, several of the league’s best and brightest.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Potential Trade Targets & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is continuing to be linked to the Bruins. Furthermore, with the trade deadline less than two months away, Boston has several different potential trade targets to consider if they feel that the Canucks’ asking price for Horvat is too high.
The Hockey Writers
2023 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 64 January Rankings
Welcome back to my 2023 NHL Draft Rankings. With the World Junior Hockey Championship coming to a thrilling conclusion, the attention for many in the scouting and prospect world begins to shift their focus to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. This year’s crop continues to be as a deep of...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Takeaways From Win vs. 1st-Place Golden Knights
It saw their fewest goals scored, most goals allowed, and smallest margin of victory during their current three-game road winning streak. But the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-3 defeat of the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (Jan. 14) was also easily the most impressive and important of their three straight triumphs.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi
The Detroit Red Wings have a big decision to make when it comes to Tyler Bertuzzi‘s future with the team. The scrappy winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is arguably one of the Red Wings’ top rental candidates. If negotiations with the 2013 second-round pick end up not leading to an extension before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here, we very well could see the Sudbury native moved. After all, he is too valuable of an asset to potentially lose for nothing through free agency.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Coyotes, Jets, Sharks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Ottawa Senators are interested in Matt Dumba and insiders have them linked to another defenseman too. The Arizona Coyotes are expected to be sellers and they might move a goaltender many thought was untouchable. The Winnipeg Jets are reportedly buyers, but very strategic ones, and the San Jose Sharks want an incredible return if they’re going to trade Erik Karlsson. Finally, is Auston Matthews back in for the Toronto Maple Leafs?
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-1 Loss vs Wild – 1/12/2023
The New York Islanders were looking to bounce back from a shootout loss but instead played arguably their worst game of the season. They had a 1-0 lead with only 10 minutes left in the game but allowed three unanswered goals to lose to the Minnesota Wild. To make the loss more defeating, the first goal the Islanders allowed, they were on the power play, and the Wild go-ahead goal came two minutes later.
The Hockey Writers
What if Oilers’ Evan Bouchard is Little More Than Tyson Barrie 2.0?
Fairly or unfairly, Tyson Barrie often gets ragged on in the Edmonton market for being too offensively gifted, but not defensively sound. He’s a bonafide weapon on the power play and he consistently puts up points (30 points in 43 games for the Oilers this season), but because he’s not known as a shutdown defender, his name is regularly tossed out there when trades are mentioned in connection to anything GM Ken Holland might be looking at.
The Hockey Writers
Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Grades
The Tampa Bay Lightning played their 41st game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Bolts won by a final score of 4-2. That win keeps them comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. Since then, they’re playing better on both sides of the puck, with talent emerging in some unexpected areas. So, with half the season gone, let’s examine how they have fared so far in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Would Be Making Risky Bet Trading for Flyers’ Provorov
Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman recently stated in his “32 Thoughts” Podcast that the Philadelphia Flyers and defenceman Ivan Provorov might be reaching a point where it’s time for both parties to part ways. At first glance, the blueliner checks a lot of boxes for the Edmonton Oilers. He’s a young, left-shooting defenceman who averages over 23 minutes of ice time and has four 30-plus point seasons in his seven-year career.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Depth Key to 2022-23 Playoff Appearance
After the New Jersey Devils’ 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, I did some digging and found two interesting statistics. This season the team is 5-0-0 when Jesper Boqvist collects a point and 4-0-0 when Michael McLeod records a goal. It serves as a reminder that if...
The Hockey Writers
Thunderbirds’ Hofer & Highmore Headed to AHL All-Star Classic
The St. Louis Blues affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL) is the Springfield Thunderbirds, who have taken a step back this season. However, there are still plenty of exciting things going on in Springfield. They had two players named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic — forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Joel Hofer.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need To Shuffle Up Lines To Rekindle Their Fire
The Buffalo Sabres are suffering from a cold spell and constant roster movements will only make things worse. In the wake of another loss to a top-end team, they have continued to look flat beyond only a handful of players contributing. Alex Tuch, Owen Power, and Tyson Jost all have been the best players the Sabres have in recent games, and it is time that coach Don Granato starts moving the lines around to maximize the abilities of each of them.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Jake Walman Is Proving His Worth
When the Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues at last season’s trade deadline, the package the Red Wings received was filled with intrigue. First, they received a second round pick in the 2023 draft, a draft that is being characterized by its overall depth. Second, they received veteran forward Oskar Sundqvist, a player that has seamlessly fit into the Red Wings’ lineup and, more importantly, their locker room. The last piece, however, was perhaps the most intriguing. The third piece Detroit received was defenseman Jake Walman, a 26-year-old defenseman who had played just 57 games with the Blues since he was drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft.
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils Who Can Join Jack Hughes at the All-Star Game
Anticipation always builds around the NHL’s annual All-Star Game, and this year is no exception. Each team will send a representative to the event, and this season, fans will have a say in who receives the last few roster spots. The New Jersey Devils are already sending superstar Jack Hughes to Sunrise, and it’s easy to see why. The 21-year-old has an astounding 49 points in 41 games and is quickly establishing himself as one of the future faces of the league.
