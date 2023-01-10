ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

New tenant moving into ex-Texas de Brazil space in MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place. Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene

Chopper 10 Video: Hampton ‘officer involved shooting’ …. January 11, 2023 Read More: https://bit.ly/3QzkFcY. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking …. WAVY News 10. ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at …
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County

YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up

Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students

On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
HAMPTON, VA

