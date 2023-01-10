Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10
New tenant moving into ex-Texas de Brazil space in MacArthur Center
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just over eight months after Texas de Brazil departed MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk, we now know what will take its place. Local fine dining restaurant BROTHERS, opened in 2020 by NBA referee and Norfolk native Tony Brothers, will move in April 2023. It’s currently at 200 E Plume Street, across the street from The Main hotel and just down the street from the Battleship Wisconsin.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Festevents announces ’23 events season
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents unveiled its 41st season of events, which begins in early May with the 15th annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival. That event takes places May 6-7, followed by the 33rd annual Bayou Boogaloo Cajun Music & Food Festival May 19-21. Tickets for...
News 3 viewer gives thousands to Newport News man in need of money for insulin
An anonymous News 3 viewer stepped up in a big way after a story aired about a man who couldn't afford his insulin for the coming month.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot
The fundraiser's description states that the GoFundMe was organized by Hannah Zwerner, Abby's twin sister
Fun without booze? Local sober bar offers atmosphere without alcohol
Sober bars provide a social environment without the pressure to drink alcohol. Legally Different offers mocktails, similar to traditional alcoholic beverages, to customers.
‘I thought it was a joke’: Virginia Beach man wins $110K in online lottery game
Scott Simpson, a longshoreman hit the jackpot in the December 17 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing of the Virginia Lottery, winning a whopping $110,000.
WAVY News 10
Audit of Portsmouth federal money finds no missing gift cards, questions linger
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After months of discussion about a supposed $80,000 of missing federal money, Portsmouth councilmembers were told Tuesday night there were no missing American Rescue Fund gift cards — and that there would be no further discussion. “There were no missing cards. Zero,” said Portsmouth...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed
Casino personnel say the delay will allow them time to test and verify new gaming equipment before opening its doors to the public
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
"Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one of the top topics," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.
Drive-thru food distribution event held at Chesapeake's Greenbrier Mall
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is continuing to help food-insecure families in Hampton Roads. A drive-thru distribution event was held at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake on Tuesday, with residents receiving approximately 45 pounds of fresh produce, protein and shelf-stable foods. David Brandt,...
WAVY News 10
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
WAVY News 10
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton 'officer involved shooting' scene
Chopper 10 Video: Hampton ‘officer involved shooting’ …. January 11, 2023 Read More: https://bit.ly/3QzkFcY. Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. 18-year-old arrested, accused in attempted carjacking …. WAVY News 10. ODU Police investigating report of shots fired at …
peninsulachronicle.com
Addicted To Golf Moving To A New Storefront In York County
YORK-After close to 34 years in business, Addicted To Golf has outgrown its space in the Kiln Creek Shopping Center off of George Washington Memorial Highway and is slated to move soon to a new location in York County. Owner Richard Schiele plans to move his one-stop golf shop to...
WAVY News 10
Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up
Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
Fired Portsmouth city manager asking for full severance payment, claims termination ‘false and misleading’
Former Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is now asking for her full $400,000 severance payment days after being fired.
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
WAVY News 10
VB Police encourage use of Project Lifesaver after finding man with dementia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are encouraging people to sign up for the Project Lifesaver electronic tracking program used to find people who have Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, or people with Down’s Syndrome or autism spectrum disorder who may become lost or endangered.
