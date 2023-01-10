Stetson Bennett winning a college national championship at age 25 had fans making so many age jokes

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV is a two-time national champion in college football, which would put him in rare air with some all-time greats in the game.

But all anyone — including his coach Kirby Smart, jokingly of course — can talk about is his age.

Bennett walked on with Georgia all the way back in 2017, transferred to junior college in 2018, then transferred BACK to the Bulldogs to back up Jake Fromm and JT Daniels, before he led the team to the two titles.

And all of that means … he’s 25 years old. SB Nation put together a long list of the NFL QBs he’s older than.

So, of course Twitter was filled with memes and jokes:

