Read full article on original website
Related
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
khn.org
GOP House Opens With Abortion Agenda
Having spent its entire first week choosing a speaker, the Republican-led U.S. House finally got down to legislative business, including passing two bills backed by anti-abortion groups. Neither is likely to become law, because they won’t pass the Senate nor be signed by President Joe Biden. But the move highlights how abortion is sure to remain a high-visibility issue in the nation’s capital.
khn.org
Ask Voters Directly, and Abortion Rights Wins Most Ballot Fights
This is shaping up as a critical year in the country’s battle over abortion rights, as both sides struggle to define a new status quo after the Supreme Court struck down the nearly half-century-old constitutional right last year. It is important not to misread what happened in 2022. After...
khn.org
Anti-Abortion Activists To Target Retail Pharmacies Selling Abortion Pills
Politico covers news from anti-abortion activists who plan to target retail pharmacies that will sell abortion pills where they're permitted to by state law, under the new FDA rules. WUSF Public Media reports that Florida laws mandating multiple physician visits will rule out such sales in the state. Anti-abortion advocates...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
msn.com
Over a dozen groups just told the Supreme Court that a 'successful' return to student-loan repayment 'hinges' on upholding Biden's debt relief, the Education Secretary says
Advocates, legal experts, economists, and scholars are keeping pressure on the nation's highest court to allow President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness to reach millions of Americans this year. On Wednesday, over a dozen groups filed amicus curiae briefs to the Supreme Court expressing support for Biden's plan to forgive up...
khn.org
White House Shines Spotlight On GOP Plans Against Medicare, Social Security
The Biden administration is using a political strategy it previously employed during the midterms, The Hill reports, by drawing attention to words from Republican lawmakers about their plans under the new House majority and framing them as efforts that "threaten social welfare programs." The Biden administration is already building on...
khn.org
NY Governor Pledges $1 Billion To Filling Gaps In Mental Health System
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined during her State of the State address her plan to address untreated mental health issues in the state, saying the money will go toward more psychiatric beds, increased outpatient services, and hospital reforms. Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed Tuesday a $1 billion, multiple-year mental health...
khn.org
KHN Morning Briefing
How one Louisiana woman experiencing a miscarriage sought care amid a climate of fear and confusion among doctors fueled by that state’s restrictive abortion law. (Rosemary Westwood, WWNO, 1/13 ) The public university’s health system is renewing contracts with outside hospitals and clinics even as some doctors and faculty...
khn.org
As Gas Stove Chatter Roils Lawmakers, Biden Administration Clarifies
“To be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the [U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission] has no proceeding to do so,” Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric told the Wall Street Journal. Also in the news: First Lady Jill Biden's Mohs surgery; Obamacare's popularity in South Florida; CAR T-cell therapy in doctors' offices; and more.
khn.org
Illinois Lawmakers Ban Manufacture, Sale Of Assault Weapons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill targeting the sale and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, plus large-capacity magazines. Also: health care layoffs in California, a farmers' mental health helpline in Texas, and more. On the first full day of his second term, Illinois Gov....
Comments / 3