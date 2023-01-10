Anticipation always builds around the NHL’s annual All-Star Game, and this year is no exception. Each team will send a representative to the event, and this season, fans will have a say in who receives the last few roster spots. The New Jersey Devils are already sending superstar Jack Hughes to Sunrise, and it’s easy to see why. The 21-year-old has an astounding 49 points in 41 games and is quickly establishing himself as one of the future faces of the league.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO