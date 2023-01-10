Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Canucks Can Be Partners on a Blockbuster Trade
There are still 49 days remaining until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 at o’clock. The Boston Bruins are setting themselves up for what they hope will be a long postseason one more time with a veteran core seeking to add another Stanley Cup championship to their resume. Right now, they sit on top of the NHL standings with a 32-5-4 record and a league-best 68 points. Despite the historic start to the season, there are going to be additions needed to strengthen the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins’ Top 2023 Trade Deadline Assets
Through the first 40 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins are the league’s best team with a 32-4-4 record and 68 points. Sitting on top of the Atlantic Division standings is a nice spot to be in, but in the end, they want to be sitting on top of the league in June hoisting the Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
New York Islanders’ Top 20 Goal Scorers All-Time
Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders have created many historical moments throughout their 50 years of existence. During the dynasty years in the 1980s, the roster included some of the greatest ever to play the game. Seven former Islanders have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, including Clark Gillies, Denis Potvin, Pat Lafontaine, Bryan Trottier, and legendary goal scorer Mike Bossy. All of these Islanders greats had a knack for finding the back of the net, and today we look at the Top 20 goal-scorers in franchise history.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Provorov, Tortorella, DeAngelo, Konecny
The Philadelphia Flyers have caught fire with six victories in seven games. While the beginning of the streak included wins over bottom-feeders like the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and Arizona Coyotes, their past two wins came against more competitive opponents in the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals. The Flyers have also beaten the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 31 and lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 8 during the seven-game stretch.
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens’ 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
The NHL Trade Deadline (TDL), which is on March 3rd this year, is approaching fast. Last year, Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes was working his first-ever deadline with the club. Despite that, he was fearless in his approach, making deals only when the values he set were met. Also, he was willing to deal early, as seen when he dealt Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Retired Numbers
The Calgary Flames are in the middle of their 50th season as a member of the NHL. The organization began as the Atlanta Flames in 1972 before relocating to Calgary in the summer of 1980. Furthermore, their relocation launched the Battle of the Alberta, leading to several memorable regular season and playoff moments against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils Who Can Join Jack Hughes at the All-Star Game
Anticipation always builds around the NHL’s annual All-Star Game, and this year is no exception. Each team will send a representative to the event, and this season, fans will have a say in who receives the last few roster spots. The New Jersey Devils are already sending superstar Jack Hughes to Sunrise, and it’s easy to see why. The 21-year-old has an astounding 49 points in 41 games and is quickly establishing himself as one of the future faces of the league.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Top 5 Performers From First Half of 2022-23
The Winnipeg Jets are halfway through the 82-game schedule and have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises in 2022-23. After a disappointing 2021-22, the Jets have rebounded in a big way under new head coach Rick Bowness’ steely leadership. They fell in game 41 Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings but have a 26-14-1 record and sit second in the Central Division.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 5 Takes from 2023 OHL Trade Deadline
If the holidays are the “most wonderful time of the year,” then the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline might be the craziest. As the Windsor Spitfires were busy on the ice, general manager Bill Bowler was chaotic off of it, not only making his mark, but adding an exclamation point too.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Must Reverse Disturbing Trend of Wasting McDavid’s Prime
Connor McDavid is hands down the best hockey player in the world. He’s on track to win his first Rocket Richard Trophy this season on top of everything else he’s accomplished so far in his career. Despite all the good McDavid has brought to the Oilers, they currently...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Contract for Schenn Could Impact O’Reilly Re-Signing
Life beyond the St. Louis Blues‘ team captain, Ryan O’Reilly, may become a reality sooner than later. With the recent deployment of forward Brayden Schenn as the second-line center, fans could be getting an early peek at what’s to become of the lineup for the 2023-24 season. While the club may wish to hold on to a skilled player and leader like O’Reilly, their hands and wallet could be tied with that decision.
The Hockey Writers
Why Can’t the Sharks Close Out Periods?
The midway point of the San Jose Sharks 2022-23 season shows a team facing a difficult campaign. They have the fourth-worst point percentage in the NHL and are almost certain to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. While a season this challenging is always caused by a number...
The Hockey Writers
Seattle Kraken Trade Target: Bo Horvat
The Seattle Kraken could see their first playoff appearance in just their second NHL season, and current Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat could become an integral piece to the puzzle. A 32 Thoughts segment on Jan. 7 put this possibility in my head after Elliotte Friedman wondered about the Kraken entering the Horvat market, so I decided he’s someone they could target.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 6-2 Win in Anaheim is Encouraging, But Concerns Remain
The Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game winless skid with their first road victory of the new year, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (Jan. 11). Klim Kostin scored twice for the Oilers, who also got goals from Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Connor McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Jack Campbell made 21 saves to win his second consecutive start.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Western Conference Road Trip Will Test Team
Starting on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Tampa Bay Lightning will embark on a five-game road trip that will go a long way in determining whether or not they can hold onto their current playoff spot. They look to improve on their previous three-game road trip, which saw them earn only two points via a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking advantage of many home games in December, the Lightning will face what may be their most difficult road test of the season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-1 Loss vs Wild – 1/12/2023
The New York Islanders were looking to bounce back from a shootout loss but instead played arguably their worst game of the season. They had a 1-0 lead with only 10 minutes left in the game but allowed three unanswered goals to lose to the Minnesota Wild. To make the loss more defeating, the first goal the Islanders allowed, they were on the power play, and the Wild go-ahead goal came two minutes later.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Panthers’ Sam Bennett
The Florida Panthers are a team to watch leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. General manager (GM) Bill Zito is in a very tough spot as the team currently sits six points out of Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and have a number of teams to leap frog. The Panthers also have played more games than most of the teams they are chasing so all in all, not an ideal position to try and make the postseason.
The Hockey Writers
3 Lightning Who Need to Step Up in the Second Half
The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading into the second half of the season, firmly in third place, and primed for another deep run in the 2022-23 playoffs. However, if they are to keep their playoff spot, there is still a great deal of work to be done in the second half of the season, and the team has three players who need to step up their game to secure their playoff berth.
