It's crazy to think that we are now half-way into the first month of the new year, which means the high school baseball season right around the corner. High school programs, across the state of Louisiana, have now really started ramp things up with practices and even intersquads. Our team and staff at PBR Louisiana are ramping up as well, as our 2023 campaign officially kicks off this weekend with our first two Preseason ID events. Up first, is our Baton Rouge Preseason ID, which will be held on Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Zachary Youth Park. Then, we head to the southwestern part of the state, for our Lake Charles Preseason ID, which will be at Sam Houston High School on Sunday January 15, 2023. Our Preseason ID events gives our staff the chance to identify players to lock in on during the high school season, and it gives prospects the opportunity to show the gains that they've made during the off-season. Below, we present our current rosters for the Baton Rouge Preseason ID and the Lake Charles Preseason ID. Registration for both events are still open. We look forward to seeing everyone this weekend!

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO