Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Denver snow is almost a record. Will it hit 21 days?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Here's all the Denver closures and events you need to know for Martin Luther King Jr. DayKelly E.Denver, CO
Dog's life saved by generous Denver residentsKelly E.Denver, CO
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Colorado Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
weather5280.com
Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week
As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
coloradosun.com
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
Mountain snow with metro mix on the way
DENVER(CBS)- We are watching another California weather maker marching toward our state. Snow has already been ramping up in the mountains and as Sunday goes on there will be rain and snow that develop over Denver and northeastern Colorado.We have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place for mountain areas of the state. Some areas of the San Juan Mountains may see over a foot!The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado will see a few sprinkles of rain in the afternoon with a rain/snow mix developing after dark. Snow overnight Sunday may amount to around an inch in the metro area. The storm should be pushing out of the state by Monday morning. Leaving things dry for the MLK Marade at City Park.
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
One of Greeley’s Mouthwatering Mexican Restaurants is Expanding to Longmont
One of the area's best Mexican eatery families has set their sights on a third Northern Colorado city. This will be a second location, near Main and Highway 66 in Longmont. but their third restaurant. The Fregoso family knows what it takes to operate successful Mexican restaurants, as they have...
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Mile High City.
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow could add up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This Week
The closures, all in one state, appear to be due to performance-related issues previously announced. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and 9News.com.
Denver mayor wants to close emergency shelters for immigrants — but with no clear timeline
For the past week, fewer than 100 immigrants arrived in Denver each night, prompting the city to announce it would decommission its emergency shelters — but with no clear timeline for when. Mayor Michael B. Hancock declined to speak with the Denver Gazette. But the operational team at the...
Feds investigating Englewood tiny home builder
Unusual trips to Las Vegas and $860,000 in unexplained money withdrawals have convinced a federal agency to further investigate Holy Ground Tiny Homes and its CEO Matthew Sowash.
Rollover crash causes traffic backup on I-25 in Denver
A rollover crash on northbound I-25 and 6th Ave. diverted traffic for hours Sunday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.
Popular Colorado Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Meth found in downtown Boulder RTD station bathrooms
The Boulder Regional Transportation District downtown station bathroom area has tested positive for traces of methamphetamine, the department said.
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Broomfield PD cruiser caught on cam drifting across a frozen lake
What some could argue as a moderately to severely peculiar sight was caught on camera Wednesday when a "Tokyo Drift" situation slid into reality atop a frozen lake in Colorado.
