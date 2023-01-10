Read full article on original website
Sunday Morning Weather - Light to Moderate Winds, Slight Break from the Vog Today
HONOLULU (KITV4) Rather dry conditions will continue through Tuesday, with showers limited primarily to windward slopes and coasts at night and interior and leeward areas each afternoon. Light to moderate trades will hold through Monday morning, with sea and land breezes becoming common in most areas from Monday afternoon through late in the work week as the trades ease.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: vog returns, cooler temps expected
HONOLULU (KITV4) – VOG builds back over the islands for Aloha Friday. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 60s. Some spots could dip into the upper 50s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
Traffic continues to affect Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend - and urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. The Hawaii Tourism Authority also sent out a notice asking the same.
Roads reopen after Chinatown investigation | UPDATE
UPDATE: HPD have reopened King Street and River Street roads following a reckless endangering investigation.
Officials urge drivers to avoid Lanikai area over the holiday weekend due to road closures, parking restrictions
LANIKAI (KITV4) -- Oahu residents and visitors are urged to avoid non-essential travel to Lanikai, as parking restrictions will be in effect through January 17, 2023 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is anticipating increased travel and...
Hawaiian Air flight witnessed 'vertical cloud plume' seconds before severe turbulence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The pilot of an Hawaiian Airlines flight that experienced severe turbulence on its way to Honolulu said he saw a cloud shoot up vertically in front of the plane just seconds before the incident in December, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Montgomery leaves trash talk behind in Vegas to lead Sony
HONOLULU (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Taylor Montgomery quietly went about his work with a 4-under 66 on Friday for the early lead in the Sony Open, hardly looking like a guy who would willingly trash talk Michael Jordan. He loves to run his mouth for fun. This golf...
Straub Medical Center nurses accept new 3-year contract
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After months of contract negotiations, Straub Medical Center nurses have accepted a new three-year contract. Staff nurses were continuing to work without a contract since November 1, 2022.
