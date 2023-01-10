ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Sunday Morning Weather - Light to Moderate Winds, Slight Break from the Vog Today

HONOLULU (KITV4) Rather dry conditions will continue through Tuesday, with showers limited primarily to windward slopes and coasts at night and interior and leeward areas each afternoon. Light to moderate trades will hold through Monday morning, with sea and land breezes becoming common in most areas from Monday afternoon through late in the work week as the trades ease.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Traffic continues to affect Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend - and urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. The Hawaii Tourism Authority also sent out a notice asking the same.
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Montgomery leaves trash talk behind in Vegas to lead Sony

HONOLULU (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Taylor Montgomery quietly went about his work with a 4-under 66 on Friday for the early lead in the Sony Open, hardly looking like a guy who would willingly trash talk Michael Jordan. He loves to run his mouth for fun. This golf...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy