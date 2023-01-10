PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Maurice H. Williams, 62, of Rockford, was arrested on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence after Paxton police responded to a 911 call at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, from a room where Williams was staying at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, 1280 W. Ottawa Road. Upon arrival, police found Williams intoxicated in the room and confirmed that he was wanted on the warrant.

