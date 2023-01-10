ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS 8th-grade volleyball wins 25-12, 25-22 over Prairie Central

FORREST – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-12, 25-22 over Prairie Central on Thursday. Kate McCall had five aces and two kills while Josie Kleist and Payton Alley each had three kills, Maci Lindelof had four aces and one kill and Londyn Roderick had two aces and eight assists.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS girls basketball loses 50-21 to Heyworth

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team got a sneak preview of their first matchup of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Thursday. Two days before meeting in the tourney, GCMS and Heyworth played each other in a regular-season matchup, which Heyworth won 50-21. The...
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Mary Ann Hood

Mary Ann Hood, 91, of Gibson City peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. Mary Ann was born October 26, 1931 to Lester Y. and Luella Covalt Lacy in Orange, New Jersey. She spent her youth in Madison, NJ. Mary Ann attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana for two years and transferred to the University of Illinois. She graduated with a degree in Home Economic Education with high honors.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton Police Blotter: 2 men arrested on warrants

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Maurice H. Williams, 62, of Rockford, was arrested on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence after Paxton police responded to a 911 call at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, from a room where Williams was staying at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, 1280 W. Ottawa Road. Upon arrival, police found Williams intoxicated in the room and confirmed that he was wanted on the warrant.
PAXTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton man jailed after meth found in vehicle by drug-sniffing dog

PAXTON — A Paxton man remained Friday at the Ford County Jail following his arrest two days earlier for possession of methamphetamine. Raymond M. Adolfson, 28, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, after a search of his vehicle revealed the presence of 15 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.
PAXTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy