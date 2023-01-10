Read full article on original website
GCMS 8th-grade volleyball wins 25-12, 25-22 over Prairie Central
FORREST – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-12, 25-22 over Prairie Central on Thursday. Kate McCall had five aces and two kills while Josie Kleist and Payton Alley each had three kills, Maci Lindelof had four aces and one kill and Londyn Roderick had two aces and eight assists.
GCMS girls basketball loses 50-21 to Heyworth
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team got a sneak preview of their first matchup of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Thursday. Two days before meeting in the tourney, GCMS and Heyworth played each other in a regular-season matchup, which Heyworth won 50-21. The...
Obituary: Mary Ann Hood
Mary Ann Hood, 91, of Gibson City peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. Mary Ann was born October 26, 1931 to Lester Y. and Luella Covalt Lacy in Orange, New Jersey. She spent her youth in Madison, NJ. Mary Ann attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana for two years and transferred to the University of Illinois. She graduated with a degree in Home Economic Education with high honors.
Ford County sheriff: ‘Law-abiding’ owners of assault weapons won’t be arrested here
PAXTON — Ford County Sheriff Chad Johnson added his name Thursday to the list of sheriffs across Illinois who say they will not be arresting the owners of semiautomatic weapons solely over their refusal to register those guns as required by the newly signed Protect Illinois Communities Act. Under...
Paxton Police Blotter: 2 men arrested on warrants
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Maurice H. Williams, 62, of Rockford, was arrested on a Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence after Paxton police responded to a 911 call at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, from a room where Williams was staying at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, 1280 W. Ottawa Road. Upon arrival, police found Williams intoxicated in the room and confirmed that he was wanted on the warrant.
Police probing deaths of two Arkansas residents found shot in crashed vehicle
KANKAKEE — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two Arkansas residents who were found with gunshot wounds Wednesday in a crashed commercial motor vehicle on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County. Autopsies on both victims — a 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, whose identities were not immediately released —...
Paxton man jailed after meth found in vehicle by drug-sniffing dog
PAXTON — A Paxton man remained Friday at the Ford County Jail following his arrest two days earlier for possession of methamphetamine. Raymond M. Adolfson, 28, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, after a search of his vehicle revealed the presence of 15 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.
Letter to the editor: ‘Advocating obstruction of a law is not the answer’
I was disappointed to read of the Ford County Board’s resolution opposing the new state law banning assault weapons. While nine members of the board are certainly entitled to their opinions on gun rights, it is quite another matter to express those opinions in a formal board resolution. The...
