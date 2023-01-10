Read full article on original website
Related
Apartment Therapy
The $16 Amazon Tool That Keeps Floors, Bathroom Tiles, and Windows Sparkling Clean
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Woman Hand Paints Tiled Bathroom Floor Black and it Comes Out Stunning
This is way cheaper than re-tiling.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Woman Gives Dining Room an Epic Makeover By Putting Wallpaper on the Ceiling
Talk about a room transformation!
Decluttering the bathroom
The bathroom is easily one of the most used rooms in anyone's house. The bathroom is regularly used and can quickly get cluttered, whether it's the morning routine, afternoon freshen-up, or evening clean-up. Having so much traffic through the room can often lead to a cluttered bathroom, but it doesn't have to! Follow these tips for decluttering the bathroom and add a little clutter-free sanctuary to your home!
Apartment Therapy
This $40 Electric Spin Scrubber Basically Cleans My Bathroom for Me (It Has Four Different Brush Attachments!)
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A “Generic and Soulless” Gray Bathroom Gets a Traditional Redo with Punch
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you think of classic, traditional, and historic homes, a few hallmarks likely spring to mind, such as subway tile backsplashes, textured tin ceilings, and schoolhouse-style lamps. Two other design features that feel synonymous with the style? Toile — popularized during the Colonial era on walls and curtains and pillowcases and still thriving today — or maybe a black and white checkered marble floor with flecks of sparkle or veining throughout.
Why You Should Consider Painting Your Bathroom Sky Blue
There are several reasons why this popular fresh shade makes a splash in bathrooms, from its soothing nature to endless adaptability. Let's dive in!
Space of the Week: A Couple’s Tiny Apartment Is Full of Impressive Storage Solutions
There’s even a “Murphy door” for guitars.
Before and After: A Plain White Bathroom Gets a Rustic-Meets-Modern Redo with Cozy Cabin Vibes
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
timberhomeliving.com
Check Out Houzz's Kitchen Trends for the Year
Houzz's survey of more than 3,600 respondents has determined what homeowners and home pros are searching for when it comes to kitchen space. The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, with family and friends gathering for meals and quality time within that area. It’s no surprise that homeowners and designers want to place an emphasis on quality and comfort when designing these rooms to make them as functional and custom as possible.
Comments / 0