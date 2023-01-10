Read full article on original website
Related
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
FOX 11 and 41
Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday
KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. KFD Chief Chad Michael confirmed crews are working to help put the fire out off 4110 W Kennewick Ave. According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between...
FOX 11 and 41
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia
YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
FOX 11 and 41
Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah
SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
nbcrightnow.com
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
KIMA TV
Yakima River Canyon Road back open after closure due to rockslides
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima River Canyon Road is closed between Yakima and Ellensburg due to rockslides. WSDOT says drivers will need to use I-82 to travel between the two. The road is open to local traffic only. WSDOT has no estimated time of reopening.
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
5 people charged after 7 stolen cars and $100K artifact collection seized in Tri-Cities
Investigators said they also found meth and “counterfeit oxycodone pills” suspected of containing fentanyl.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
If Yakima Had an Area 51, Here are 4 Possible Locations
Imagine, if you would, that Washington State has numerous paranormal sightings from UFOs and flying saucers to people's claims of alien abduction to witnessing activity from our out-of-world visitors. Well, this is a reality for many. Washington has always been known as a great place to see all this, especially around Mount Rainier. With this in mind, I was thinking if we happen to have our own Area 51 to hold said aircraft and other experiments that may happen. Where would we keep something like this? Here are just a few places in the Yakima Valley where we could totally have our own Area 51, so-to-speak.
KTVB
Power pole fire prompts I-84 closure in eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again after being closed between Pendleton and La Grande, Oregon, because of a power pole on fire. The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday that the fire, just east of La Grande, was under control. Crews were still at the scene. There also was a power failure in the area.
Watch police dash-cam video when 14-year-old suspect rams Kennewick patrol car
The Range Rover had been stolen in Kennewick two days earlier.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian’s remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian’s...
Popular, award-winning Kennewick breakfast hotspot shuts down suddenly
“Thank you for all of the laughs and love and support.”
elkhornmediagroup.com
Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues
PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
Pasco murder suspect released from Franklin County Jail on written promise
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The murder suspect in the Breanna Gooldy case has been released from jail. It’s been more than two months since the youngest of the Gooldy sisters, 24-year-old Breanna, died. She was found November 6, 2022, outside after a frigid night in Pasco. She was wrapped in just a few wet blankets and a wet shirt. The man...
Woman faces arson charge after Milton-Freewater barn fire
UMATILLA CO., Wash. – A woman was arrested at the scene of a barn fire in Umatilla County Wednesday night. Leeann Pratt, 40, is charged with arson and violation of parole, according to a jail arrest report. Authorities said it happened on the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater just before 9 p.m. Officers with the Milton-Freewater Police...
Comments / 0