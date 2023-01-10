ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Related
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday

KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. KFD Chief Chad Michael confirmed crews are working to help put the fire out off 4110 W Kennewick Ave. According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia

YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah

SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Busy night for Umatilla fire crews

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
UMATILLA, OR
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
News Talk KIT

If Yakima Had an Area 51, Here are 4 Possible Locations

Imagine, if you would, that Washington State has numerous paranormal sightings from UFOs and flying saucers to people's claims of alien abduction to witnessing activity from our out-of-world visitors. Well, this is a reality for many. Washington has always been known as a great place to see all this, especially around Mount Rainier. With this in mind, I was thinking if we happen to have our own Area 51 to hold said aircraft and other experiments that may happen. Where would we keep something like this? Here are just a few places in the Yakima Valley where we could totally have our own Area 51, so-to-speak.
YAKIMA, WA
KTVB

Power pole fire prompts I-84 closure in eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again after being closed between Pendleton and La Grande, Oregon, because of a power pole on fire. The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday that the fire, just east of La Grande, was under control. Crews were still at the scene. There also was a power failure in the area.
LA GRANDE, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian’s remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian’s...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues

PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
PASCO, WA

