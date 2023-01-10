Read full article on original website
959theriver.com
Forest Preserve District of Will County news headlines Including MLK Day Volunteers Needed
Forest Preserve to host special MLK Day volunteer program at Rock Run Preserve. The Forest Preserve has scheduled a special volunteer program for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Volunteers can choose to help with brush removal or pick up litter at Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access in Joliet. Rock Run Preserve – Black Road Access in Joliet will be a perfect location for the MLK Day program, said Emily Kenny, the Forest Preserve’s volunteer supervisor. “There is a great hub of trails there, so volunteers can walk the paths, including those in Hammel Woods, clearing them of litter.”
959theriver.com
Joliet District 86 to Ask Voters to Approve a $99.5 Million Referendum this April
The Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board will be bringing a referendum to the ballot this spring. The April 4th, 2023 election will now have a $99.5 million bond referendum for the voters approval. A referendum question needs 50% plus one in order to pass. The district says that the...
959theriver.com
Plainfield Restaurant Raising Funds for Family of Staff Member Who Passed Away, Leaving A Wife, Four Young Daughters.
This one hits home. He was just 35 and has a wife and four daughters, ages 10, 6, 6 and 2. This could have been me and my young family. Stephen Ramirez passed away and leaves a young beautiful family that now needs all the support they can get. His employer, Craft’d Yorkville, and their sister restaurants, are raising money…100% of all proceeds of gaming wristbands at Khaos Brewcade and Kitchen in Plainfield will be donated to the family.
959theriver.com
“Into the Woods” debut’s February 1st at the Paramount Theatre in Downtown Aurora
Rendering of Paramount’s Into the Woods set courtesy set designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec. (Photo: Paramount Theatre) Once upon a time…it all started with a wish. And sometimes, wishes do come true, because up next in Paramount Theatre’s 2022-23 Broadway Series is Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, February 1-March 19, 2023.
959theriver.com
Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to see the John Mellencamp Tribute Band, Small Town
The Piazza…next to the Fox Valley Mall. For tickets, visit PiazzaAurora.com.
959theriver.com
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley Adds His Input About Gun Legislation HB 5471
Earlier this week a majority of the suburban county sheriffs released statements about the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” which banned the sale of certain types of firearms and accessories, among other things. Sheriffs from DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, and Kane Counties all released statements in recent days, which you...
959theriver.com
Silver Spoon Restaurant In Joliet Vandalized
A Joliet restaurant needs new windows after a person broke several windows. On January 11, 2023, at 10:51 PM, Joliet Police officers were called to the Silver Spoon restaurant located at 1601 West Jefferson Street for a report of a male breaking the windows of the business with a garbage can. Upon arrival, Officers observed that nine windows to the business had been shattered using a garbage can that was located on the sidewalk. During their investigation, Officers identified 36-year old Lethaniel Jones of Calumet City as a suspect. Officers located Jones nearby in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street and placed him into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Jones was charged with two felonies, Criminal Damage to Property and Obstructing Justice. His bond is set at $10,000.
