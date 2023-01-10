Read full article on original website
aarp.org
Tax-Aide for Rhode Islanders
Each year, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare returns for more than 7,000 Rhode Islanders at some 30 locations across the state -- part of a nationwide network of volunteers trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.
aarp.org
AARP Oregon SpeakerBureau
AARP Oregon’s SpeakerBureau has skilled volunteers that can speak to your group both in-person and online! Our speakers provide FREE, virtual and in-person presentations that address the issues that matter most to Oregonian’s 50 and older. If you are interested in volunteering with the AARP Oregon SpeakerBureau, learn...
aarp.org
AARP Utah appoints two new members to Executive Council
AARP Utah is proud to announce the appointment of Olga de la Cruz and Kimo Pokini as the newest members of our Executive Council. The Executive Council member is part of a team of leadership volunteers who, under the guidance of the State President and the State Director, carry out AARP’s strategic priorities within the state. Council members provide input on strategies for accomplishing the state plan, help to position AARP as an influential and trusted power in the state, and provide guidance and assistance on a variety of special projects that match the interests of the Council members with the priorities of AARP .
aarp.org
Advocacy Volunteers Kick Off Legislative Session
South Carolina’s 2023 legislative session kicked off earlier this week. As the session ramps up, AARP South Carolina advocacy volunteers will be working for its 600,000 plus Palmetto State members and your family. AARP South Carolina’s key advocacy and legislative priorities for 2023 include:. improving housing options for...
aarp.org
AARP NY on State of State: Ensure Promising Proposals Benefit New Yorkers 50-Plus
ALBANY, N.Y. – AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel issued the following statement today on Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State Message:. “Governor Hochul’s agenda includes many promising initiatives, from assisting struggling utility consumers and family caregivers to ensuring New Yorkers in need receive the benefits they qualify for, and AARP will urge her and the state Legislature to ensure these proposals help New Yorkers 50 and over.
aarp.org
AARP Wyoming Welcomes Stella Montano as State President
Stella Montano, a long-time AARP volunteer and community leader has been selected as the next State President of AARP Wyoming. Many of you know Stella through her strong community work in Sheridan as co-lead of the Community Action Team. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and connections that will grow and support our work in Sheridan and statewide.
aarp.org
AARP Texas Statements on Public Utility Commission Sunset Legislation and Market Redesign Proposal
AUSTIN, Texas — AARP Texas issued the following statements regarding two upcoming meetings – today’s Texas Sunset Advisory Commission meeting involving the Public Utility Commission and Thursday’s Open Meeting of the PUC. The remarks are attributed to Tim Morstad, senior associate state director of advocacy at...
foxbangor.com
DHHS urges Mainers to sign up for healthcare ahead of deadline
STATEWIDE — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is urging uninsured Mainers to sign up for affordable healthcare coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace ahead of Sunday’s deadline. Mainers must sign up through coverme.gov by this Sunday, January 15, in order to secure a...
aarp.org
AARP New Jersey Applauds Assembly Health Committee for Passing Bill to Improve Financial Transparency and Accountability in Nursing Homes
TRENTON, NJ (Jan. 12, 2023) – “AARP New Jersey applauds the NJ Assembly Health Committee for passing legislation (A4484) today that will provide safer, higher quality of care for nursing home residents by improving the financial reporting requirements that owners must disclose. “AARP is working to create a...
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Machias Savings braces for ‘softening’ loan demand
Machias Savings Bank is bracing for weakening loan demand in 2023, according to the company’s president and CEO, Larry Barker. “We’re expecting loan demand to soften following the rapid rise in interest rates,” he says, noting that residential mortgage volume has already dropped off significantly. “Although our business lending pipelines continue to be very strong, we do expect some softening” this year.
aarp.org
Find ways to give back to your community on MLK Day
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King was a man of purpose and vision who believed in the importance of community service. As you observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, we hope his selfless contributions and leadership inspire you to give back to your community. You can start today by...
truecountry935.com
Governor Mills to Unveil Biennial Budget Proposal
Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1:00 p.m. at the State House in Augusta, Governor Janet Mills will unveil her Administration’s budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 biennium. According to the Revenue Forecasting Committee, the State of Maine is projected to receive $10.5 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2024-2025 and $11.6 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2026-2027.
aarp.org
Latina AARP Advocates Study Laws, Lobby Legislature
Erlinda Archuleta and Irene Martinez Jordan are two of 15 AARP Colorado Legislative Advocates tasked with examining bills being proposed to the Colorado Legislature during this 2023 session. They work to determine how the laws would impact older Coloradans, as well as future generations. “It’s a significant amount of work...
aarp.org
AARP Pennsylvania State Director commends Gov.-Elect Shapiro on outstanding choice for aging secretary
HARRISBURG, PA – Bill Johnston-Walsh, state president of AARP Pennsylvania today issued the following statement after Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro nominated Lackawanna County Area Agency Director and Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging Board Chair Jason Kavulich to serve as Pennsylvania’s secretary of aging. “Governor-elect Shapiro has made...
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine
A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly
Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Discount retailer Marden’s staying nimble in 2023
Over the past couple of years, there has been no shortage of struggles and uncertainty when it comes to the high cost of food, gas and heating oil. Andrew Marden, one of the principal owners of Maine’s bargain store Marden’s Surplus & Salvage, considers many macroeconomic factors out of his control.
BEWARE: Publishers Clearing House Prize Winners Scam is Targeting Mainers
It's another day and another scam here in Maine. What is it about certain people that make them want to scam the most vulnerable members of society out of their hard-earned, and often limited, money? I think it's absolutely deplorable. Fortunately for us here in Maine, our law enforcement agencies...
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: With 17 stores, Renys says ‘hiatus’ on markups could end in 2023
The president of Renys department stores says he is “cautiously optimistic” about the year ahead, but acknowledges that the iconic Maine chain of stores will likely raise its prices in 2023. John Reny, who took the helm in 2017, says it’s likely the chain’s customers and vendors will...
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
