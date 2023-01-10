To say that Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick haven't always seen eye-to-eye would be an understatement. They, of course, had their on-track feuds. We all remember the 2011 Cup Series season. But, their disagreements weren't always physical. Often, the two future Hall of Famers would use interviews as opportunities to take jabs at one another. One of these opportunities, for Harvick anyway, came in 2018.

2 DAYS AGO