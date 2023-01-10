Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Four new trustees elected to UW board
SIDNEY — Roxanne Hepfer, Human Resources business partner, Edgewell; Jim Hill, executive director, Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership; Missy Tallmadge, Chief Nursing Officer, Wilson Health; Jenny VanMatre, retired teacher, Sidney City Schools; have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Hepfer, a...
Sidney Daily News
Pioneer Electric employee graduates from leadership skills program
PIQUA — Pioneer Electric District Member Service Supervisor Deanna Wintrow has graduated from a statewide program aiming to hone the skills of the next generation of electric cooperative leaders. The one-year Cooperative Leadership Edge program was hosted by Pioneer’s trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, and required six courses, two...
Sidney Daily News
Houston Community Association dinner planned
HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association is having thier annual dinner meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. The association will provide a meat and cheese tray, buns and beverages. Please bring a dish to share and tableware for your family. The Houston High School Jazz Band will be performing, and the association will be giving away door prizes.
Sidney Daily News
New Year-New You
Attending a joint New Year – New You event held by YP Connect and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce are, left to right, YP Connect Committee Chair and WiseBridge Financial Advisor Aaron Watkins, of Sidney, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, of Minster, Emerson Wagner Realty Broker Susan Schaffer and Sidney Body CarStar GM Cameron Eisenhardt, both of Sidney. The event was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 12. Attendees could have professional headshots taken with which to update their look when promoting themselves.
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group recognizes Winner
CELINA — Beth Winner, senior premium audit specialist at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Premium Auditing (APA) designation. The APA designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Winner earned this recognition upon successful completion of five courses.
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County to commemorate 175 years
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County will commemorate 175 years on Feb. 14. To celebrate, the Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will hold a “First Baby” contest. The first child born on Feb. 14 on or after 12:01 a.m. will win a gift basket. Parents of the child must be current residents of Auglaize County. In order to apply, participants must submit their names, residence, birth date and time of baby, location, phone number and email. The information can be sent to [email protected]
Sidney Daily News
Housing council approves 100% tax abatement
SIDNEY – The City-wide Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) Housing Council approved a tax abatement for JBM Sidney, LLC, to build a new apartment complex at a meeting on Jan. 12. The company requested a 100% tax abatement for the lot over 15 years for a total abatement of $9,604,613....
Sidney Daily News
Wren re-elected Jackson Center BOE president
JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Local Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 9. Brad Wren was re-elected president of the board. Krissy Mullenhour was re-elected vice president. The board established the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. as the date for the monthly meetings,...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Employees of the Bellefontaine Bridge Company are here to superintend the putting up of the hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street. The Sidney High school gymnasium will be opened by a physical culture entertainment and basketball game in the armory the evening of Jan. 21. The contesting team will be the Sidney high school girls and the girls of the Dayton View gymnasium.
Sidney Daily News
American Legion Auxilliary to help with event
FORT LORAMIE — The meeting of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxilliary Post 355 was called to order on Dec. 12, 2022, by President Cindy Plas. During the meeting, the board determined that they would help make food for the Gun Raffel on Feb. 18. They set their preparation date for after their Feb. 13 meeting and determined they would make chicken sandwiches and potato salad. All auxilliary members will be asked to bring a dessert such as cookies or brownies.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Republicans seek censure of representatives
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Republican Central Committee is seeking censure on the 22 Republians who voted with Democrats during the election for the Ohio House of Representatives speaker. In a letter sent to fellow Ohio Republicans, Dan Cecil, chairman, Shelby County Republican Party, wrote, “The Shelby County Republican...
Sidney Daily News
The 5 S Method for being the church
Romans 12: 1-2 “And so, dear brothers and sisters, I plead with you to give your bodies to God because of all he has done for you. Let them be a living and holy sacrifice—the kind he will find acceptable. This is truly the way to worship him. Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.” – NLT.
Sidney Daily News
Recent birth
BOTKINS — Nathan and Whitney Behr recently welcomed their daughter Hattie Jane Behr to the world on Dec. 30, 2022, at 9:07 a.m. at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney. Hattie was born weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. She was welcomed home by her...
Sidney Daily News
Following God’s path, spreading His word
BOTKINS — Botkins native Julia Monnin published her latest book called, “The World is Noisy — God Whispers: Volume II.” The book was published by that Botkins based non-profit publisher Journeys Revealed Ministries and is the third book Monnin has published. Initially, Monnin never imagined being...
Sidney Daily News
Boys basketball: Fort Loramie’s MLK classic features local, statewide hoops talent
Undefeated Division II Lexington and unbeaten D-III Findlay Liberty-Benton boys teams, which had combined for 21 victories heading into play this weekend, spotlight the varsity basketball programs represented in the Martin Luther King Classic at Fort Loramie High School on Sunday, January 15. The event tips off at 12 p.m....
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:09 a.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 700 block of North West Avenue. -8:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Redmond Road in Russia. -8:24 to 8:28 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to three drug offenses in the 1000 block...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:33 p.m.: warrant. Thomas Lee Hicks, 48, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -7:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road. -4:24 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Sidney Daily News
A friendly game
Peter Matzig, left, plays a game of ping pong with his friend Diann Nussbaum, both of Sidney, at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County on Friday, Jan 13. The duo plays three times a week. They don’t keep score to keep things casual.
Sidney Daily News
Fire destroys camper
SIDNEY — A camper was destroyed by a fire Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to a press release from the Sidney Fire Department, at 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to 204 Forest on a reported structure fire. While fire units were responding Sidney Police officers...
Sidney Daily News
Friday basketball roundup: Vordemark’s big night not enough for Sidney against Piqua
SIDNEY — A bad second quarter cost Sidney in a 68-48 loss to rival Piqua in a Miami Valley League game on Friday. The Indians (10-2, 8-2 MVL Miami Division) finished the first quarter on a 5-1 run to take an 19-15 lead, then dominated the second quarter with an 18-6 scoring edge to take a 37-21 halftime lead.
