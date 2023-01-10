Read full article on original website
Application Period Now Open for Summer STEM Program in State Government
Know a high school girl interested in public service and a future career in science, technology, engineering, and/or mathematics? The NC Department of Administration (DOA) is accepting applications for the summer Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program. This four-week, paid annual mentorship program with state government leaders is open to North Carolina high school girls, grades 9-12.
NC Regional Teachers of the Year Named; Nine Vie for the 2023 State Title
Nine teachers from across North Carolina have been selected as the state’s regional Teachers of the Year for their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve. These accomplished educators will now compete for the title of 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The...
N.C. Department of Environmental Quality rolls out new online permitting system; Division of Coastal Management first to launch
The N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is the first division to implement a new online permitting system as part of the Permitting Transformation Program at the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Applications for the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) major permits are now available in the new online system.
Op-Ed for Publication from Governor Cooper: Sustainable Electricity We Can Rely On
North Carolinians deserve reliable, sustainable electricity at a reasonable cost, but because of increasingly severe weather and aging fossil fuel plants, that result could be less certain. That’s why we now have a plan to ensure more reliable and sustainable electricity by moving more quickly toward low-cost renewable energy.
State certifies White Grunt as new state record
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt (Haemulon plumierii). Logan Ennis of Red Oak caught the 4-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, 2023. The previous state record white grunt weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces, and was...
