North Carolina State

Application Period Now Open for Summer STEM Program in State Government

Know a high school girl interested in public service and a future career in science, technology, engineering, and/or mathematics? The NC Department of Administration (DOA) is accepting applications for the summer Lady Cardinal Mentorship Program. This four-week, paid annual mentorship program with state government leaders is open to North Carolina high school girls, grades 9-12.
N.C. Department of Environmental Quality rolls out new online permitting system; Division of Coastal Management first to launch

The N.C. Division of Coastal Management (DCM) is the first division to implement a new online permitting system as part of the Permitting Transformation Program at the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). Applications for the Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) major permits are now available in the new online system.
State certifies White Grunt as new state record

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt (Haemulon plumierii). Logan Ennis of Red Oak caught the 4-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, 2023. The previous state record white grunt weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces, and was...
