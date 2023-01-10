Read full article on original website
Rising food costs puts local restaurant on the brink of closure
DURHAM, N.C. — Backyard BBQ Pitt in Durham first opened its doors in 2007 when owner Fabianne Simmons and her husband were taking care of her mother struggling with dementia. It has since been a fixture in Durham, as Simmons used the restaurant to hire people reentering society after...
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
country1037fm.com
Get Your Food Delivered By Train At This North Carolina Restaurant
If you’re a native Charlottean you may remember the Cotswold staple restaurant “Hotel Charlotte”. I have a lot of core memories of the restaurant. But one that stood out to me as a small child was the model trains that ran overhead throughout your meal. I always thought that was so cool and it was fun to watch them as you waited for your food. But this restaurant in Raleigh takes it to another level. Instead of just watching a train, your food is delivered by a model train at the North Carolina restaurant. It’s a Mexican restaurant called Dos Taquitos and it has been around since 1991. The train at Dos Taquitos runs around the restaurant and is used to deliver appetizers (think Queso and Guac) and desserts to tables throughout the restaurant.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell commissioners delving into issues with late audit
The Caswell County Board of Commissioners approved funding for heating assistance, heard an update on the annual audit, and accepted grants for the county’s emergency management team at their monthly public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3. As part of the consent agenda, the Board approved a budget amendment authored...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Two Murders in Chapel Hill
In today’s news: 1200 without power in Orange County, a second murder this week in Chapel Hill, five applicants for a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners, a TikTok ban in Raleigh, and a big win for UNC women’s basketball. Podcast: Play in new window |...
alamancenews.com
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
alamancenews.com
Legendary Burlington track & field athlete to be inducted into state hall of fame posthumously
UNC considers him “Father of Track & Field” in North Carolina. E.V. Patterson’s legacy lives on in the manner of the former Burlington standout’s upcoming induction into the North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame. This one goes back more...
NCDOT announces final section of Greensboro Urban Loop to open Jan. 23
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Loop is set to open the final section of its project near the end of January, after 10 years of construction and about $500 million. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the Urban Loop will be completed on Monday, Jan. 23.
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell commissioners to meet January 17
The Caswell County Board of Commissioners Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom of the Caswell County Historic Courthouse located at 144 Court Square, Yanceyville N.C. 27379. The media and public may access the meeting by. Passcode: 824224. Or...
Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
caswellmessenger.com
BY special ed teacher receives Educator of Excellence award
Carshina Ingram, a special education teacher at Bartlett Yancey Senior High School, received the Exceptional Children Educator of Excellence Award for 2022 on November 3 at the 71st Annual Exceptional Children Conference. Ingram was nominated for the award for her dedication for special education programs and services at Bartlett Yancey...
alamancenews.com
Three in-county schools involved in Tony Perrou Classic at Southern High School
Next week’s edition of the Tony Perrou Classic will have a bit of a different twist at Southern Alamance. The daylong basketball event Monday will include participation from Eastern Alamance. Six games are scheduled, capped by Southern taking on Williams in a girls’ game (5:00 p.m.) followed by the...
alamancenews.com
Grading begins for new “dual-branded” hotel near Lowe’s
Construction is underway on the first phase of a four-story hotel, as part of a broader development planned near Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mebane. Mebane’s city council had approved plans in 2019 for a phased construction of two hotels, as well as a mixed-use commercial building, on the approximately seven-acre site that fronts I-85/40. A subsequent phase of construction calls for a 10,000-square-foot commercial building with offices and retail space, based on the concept that Rad Pandit of Bettendorf, Iowa had originally outlined for the city in 2019.
WXII 12
Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
