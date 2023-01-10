ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
Get Your Food Delivered By Train At This North Carolina Restaurant

If you’re a native Charlottean you may remember the Cotswold staple restaurant “Hotel Charlotte”. I have a lot of core memories of the restaurant. But one that stood out to me as a small child was the model trains that ran overhead throughout your meal. I always thought that was so cool and it was fun to watch them as you waited for your food. But this restaurant in Raleigh takes it to another level. Instead of just watching a train, your food is delivered by a model train at the North Carolina restaurant. It’s a Mexican restaurant called Dos Taquitos and it has been around since 1991. The train at Dos Taquitos runs around the restaurant and is used to deliver appetizers (think Queso and Guac) and desserts to tables throughout the restaurant.
RALEIGH, NC
Caswell commissioners delving into issues with late audit

The Caswell County Board of Commissioners approved funding for heating assistance, heard an update on the annual audit, and accepted grants for the county’s emergency management team at their monthly public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3. As part of the consent agenda, the Board approved a budget amendment authored...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
The Morning News: Two Murders in Chapel Hill

In today’s news: 1200 without power in Orange County, a second murder this week in Chapel Hill, five applicants for a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners, a TikTok ban in Raleigh, and a big win for UNC women’s basketball. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane

The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
MEBANE, NC
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Caswell commissioners to meet January 17

The Caswell County Board of Commissioners Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Courtroom of the Caswell County Historic Courthouse located at 144 Court Square, Yanceyville N.C. 27379. The media and public may access the meeting by. Passcode: 824224. Or...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
GREENSBORO, NC
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
BY special ed teacher receives Educator of Excellence award

Carshina Ingram, a special education teacher at Bartlett Yancey Senior High School, received the Exceptional Children Educator of Excellence Award for 2022 on November 3 at the 71st Annual Exceptional Children Conference. Ingram was nominated for the award for her dedication for special education programs and services at Bartlett Yancey...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
Grading begins for new “dual-branded” hotel near Lowe’s

Construction is underway on the first phase of a four-story hotel, as part of a broader development planned near Lowe’s Home Improvement in Mebane. Mebane’s city council had approved plans in 2019 for a phased construction of two hotels, as well as a mixed-use commercial building, on the approximately seven-acre site that fronts I-85/40. A subsequent phase of construction calls for a 10,000-square-foot commercial building with offices and retail space, based on the concept that Rad Pandit of Bettendorf, Iowa had originally outlined for the city in 2019.
MEBANE, NC
Heavy police presence seen on 3rd Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a heavy law enforcement presence on Third Street in Winston-Salem, near Jackson Avenue, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police will only confirm an active police investigation is underway. Authorities will not share the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

