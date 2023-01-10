ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Weeknd “Is There Someone Else?,” French Montana ft. Chinx “The Oath” & More | Daily Visuals 1.9.23

 3 days ago

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

For a minute there, a Weeknd video used to feature the Canadian crooner in face prosthetics that had him looking like Martin Lawrence after Tommy “Hitman” Hearns put them hands on him. These days, the multiplatinum singer is back to being himself in his vids and we’re all the more grateful for it.

Looking like his normal self to start off his latest visuals to “Is There Someone Else?” The Weeknd kicks it with a curvy young lady who gives him a seductive silhouette show in his home as he sings his heart out before—once again—putting on a plastic mask and making himself look like a potential serial killer. This man and his masks, man.

Back in New York, French Montana keeps the memory of his homie alive and in his clip for Chinx featured “The Oath,” Montana takes it back to the block to pay homage to his man with the help of some gospel singers, a ballerina and some work getting cooked up in the kitchen. R.I.P, Chinx.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J Hood and Shyheim, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more.

THE WEEKND – “IS THERE SOMEONE ELSE?”

FRENCH MONTANA FT. CHINX – “THE OATH”

J HOOD & SHYHEIM – “GET BACK”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “BLACK”

ENCHANTING – “WALK”

BABY DRILL – “START TO HATE”

JAY FIZZLE FT. BANKROLL JONES – “PLAYA”

REDVEIL – “2DASIDE”

