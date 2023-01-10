Read full article on original website
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
Houston Chronicle
What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
Minimum wage just increased in 23 states and D.C. Here's how much
Workers earning minimum wage in 23 states and the District of Columbia got a raise over the New Year's holiday, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
Essence
Shooting Of 13-year-old Karon Blake Sparks Outrage In Washington D.C. Community
D.C. residents want answers after a man fatally shot Blake, a Black middle school student whom he suspected of breaking into cars in the Northeast neighborhood. A community wants answers after a man fatally shot a 13-year-old Black middle school student whom he suspected of breaking into cars in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood.
Yardbarker
Virginia to Propose New Stadium Plan for Commanders
Virginia has plans to lure the Washington Commanders across state lines. Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to pitch a new stadium to the Commanders’ next owner. The team’s headquarters and training facility is in Ashburn, Virginia. In November 2022, current team owner Dan Snyder and his wife, co-CEO Tanya...
US House GOP bans DC mayor from House Floor
It's one of several changes Republicans made in their new House Rules package that passed.
Advocate
Black Trans Woman Jasmine 'Star' Mack Killed in Washington, D.C.
Black transgender woman Jasmine “Star” Mack, 36, was stabbed to death Saturday in Washington, D.C., the first reported violent death of a trans person in the U.S. in 2023. She was found lying in the street “in an unconscious and unresponsive state with an apparent stab wound to their right leg,” according to a police report quoted by the Washington Blade. It’s possible for a person to bleed to death from a leg wound, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office told the Blade. She was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. Her death has been classified as a homicide.
DC laws remain in limbo, local leaders frustrated by House stalemate
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The House of Representatives remains at a standstill, unable to elect a new speaker. While this is a headache for legislators on the Hill, it presents a unique problem for the DC government. Ward 1 Coucilmember Brianne Nadeau is frustrated not only as a member of local government but as […]
The D.C. Mayor Wants ‘Decisive Action’ on the Federal Government’s Return to Office Plans
Efforts have been underway for a while now on return-to-office strategies and real estate assessments for the federal workforce, following maximum telework during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic. But earlier this week, the mayor of the nation’s capital asked for some more specifics: she said she wants “decisive action” by the federal government on what the future of the federal office will look like, in order to help revitalize the downtown area of Washington, D.C. after the pandemic.
Man who shot Karon Blake is a Washington, D.C., employee, mayor says
The man who fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday, in a case that has outraged some in the community, is a Washington, D.C., employee, the mayor said Wednesday. Metropolitan Police have said the shooter killed Karon, a middle school student, shortly before 4 a.m. after the shooter believed someone was tampering with vehicles and left his home with a registered firearm to investigate.
Thurgood Marshall Portrait by Black Artist Unveiled by Maryland Lawmakers
Last month, the House of Representatives passed a bill to remove former U.S. Chief Justice Roger B. Taney’s statue from the Capitol and replace it with a figure of the late civil rights attorney and first Black Justice of the Supreme Court, Thurgood Marshall. The reason behind Taney’s bust...
WTOP
After surgery, Maryland congressman rejoins marathon speaker vote—in hospital socks
A Maryland congressman rushed back from surgery on Friday to vote for the next Speaker of the House — still in his hospital socks. Congressman David Trone, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s 6th District, had to miss Friday’s earliest vote for a shoulder surgery that couldn’t be rescheduled.
WSLS
General Assembly back in session, leaders discuss priorities
RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers returned to Richmond on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, for a new General Assembly session. 10 News was working for you live at the Capital to learn more about what lawmakers are prioritizing in 2023. It was a first for the newly-elected Ellen Campbell who won...
Voice of America
Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium
In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
Washington City Paper
Elementary Schoolchildren Shot After Getting Off a Metrobus
Two elementary school-aged children were shot after stepping off of a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon in Brightwood. The 6-year-old and 9-year-old, a boy and a girl, sustained “serious” but not life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. An adult man was also hit by gunfire; he, too, is expected to survive. Contee said the children were coming home from school on the bus.
informedinfrastructure.com
U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Approximately $20 Million Funding Opportunity to Help Communities Prosper Through Access to Transit
WASHINGTON – To create new opportunities for those experiencing poverty, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to help improve transit in areas experiencing long-term economic distress. The $20 million in competitive grant funding through FTA’s Areas of Persistent Poverty (AoPP) Program provides more resources to underserved and disadvantaged communities seeking to expand or improve transit systems.
