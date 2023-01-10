ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Urges Biden To End Federal Remote Work or Turn Over Government Buildings For Affordable Housing

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser calls on President Joe Biden to help resolve her city’s rise in vacant office space and lack of affordable housing. According to ABC News, Mayor Bowser urges Biden to end “work-from-home telework policies” for federal government workers or release vacant government buildings over to a new initiative to “move 100,000 new residents into the city.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston Chronicle

What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
VIRGINIA STATE
Yardbarker

Virginia to Propose New Stadium Plan for Commanders

Virginia has plans to lure the Washington Commanders across state lines. Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to pitch a new stadium to the Commanders’ next owner. The team’s headquarters and training facility is in Ashburn, Virginia. In November 2022, current team owner Dan Snyder and his wife, co-CEO Tanya...
VIRGINIA STATE
Advocate

Black Trans Woman Jasmine 'Star' Mack Killed in Washington, D.C.

Black transgender woman Jasmine “Star” Mack, 36, was stabbed to death Saturday in Washington, D.C., the first reported violent death of a trans person in the U.S. in 2023. She was found lying in the street “in an unconscious and unresponsive state with an apparent stab wound to their right leg,” according to a police report quoted by the Washington Blade. It’s possible for a person to bleed to death from a leg wound, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office told the Blade. She was pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. Her death has been classified as a homicide.
WASHINGTON, DC
Route Fifty

The D.C. Mayor Wants ‘Decisive Action’ on the Federal Government’s Return to Office Plans

Efforts have been underway for a while now on return-to-office strategies and real estate assessments for the federal workforce, following maximum telework during the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic. But earlier this week, the mayor of the nation’s capital asked for some more specifics: she said she wants “decisive action” by the federal government on what the future of the federal office will look like, in order to help revitalize the downtown area of Washington, D.C. after the pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC News

Man who shot Karon Blake is a Washington, D.C., employee, mayor says

The man who fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday, in a case that has outraged some in the community, is a Washington, D.C., employee, the mayor said Wednesday. Metropolitan Police have said the shooter killed Karon, a middle school student, shortly before 4 a.m. after the shooter believed someone was tampering with vehicles and left his home with a registered firearm to investigate.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSLS

General Assembly back in session, leaders discuss priorities

RICHMOND, Va. – Lawmakers returned to Richmond on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, for a new General Assembly session. 10 News was working for you live at the Capital to learn more about what lawmakers are prioritizing in 2023. It was a first for the newly-elected Ellen Campbell who won...
RICHMOND, VA
Voice of America

Washington Bids Heartfelt Goodbye to RFK Stadium

In Washington, Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — known as RFK stadium – which hosted many of the capital’s beloved sports teams – is decades old and now defunct. It holds many memories for fans but is now being deconstructed in phases through 2023 to make way for something new. As part of a farewell campaign, fans are being invited to buy some of the old stadium seats. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Camera: Artyom Kokhan.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Elementary Schoolchildren Shot After Getting Off a Metrobus

Two elementary school-aged children were shot after stepping off of a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon in Brightwood. The 6-year-old and 9-year-old, a boy and a girl, sustained “serious” but not life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. An adult man was also hit by gunfire; he, too, is expected to survive. Contee said the children were coming home from school on the bus.
WASHINGTON, DC
informedinfrastructure.com

U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Approximately $20 Million Funding Opportunity to Help Communities Prosper Through Access to Transit

WASHINGTON – To create new opportunities for those experiencing poverty, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to help improve transit in areas experiencing long-term economic distress. The $20 million in competitive grant funding through FTA’s Areas of Persistent Poverty (AoPP) Program provides more resources to underserved and disadvantaged communities seeking to expand or improve transit systems.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy