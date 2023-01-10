ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Diner’s Drive-Ins And Dives: Las Vegas Mediterranean Restaurant Makes The Show

The famous Food Network show, Diner’s, Drive-Ins And Dives, hosted by LV local, Guy Feiri, will feature another Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant. As local Vegas foodies can attest, the city has some excellent choices when it comes to dining out. From fancy five star eateries in big casinos to small mom and pop shops that serve warm comfort foods- Vegas really does has the best of both.
LAS VEGAS, NV
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Opens New Restaurant in Las Vegas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant at 9595 W Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. Adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest section of town, the restaurant joins the brand’s flagship location just off the Las Vegas Strip near the airport. It will not only unveil the concept’s first ever drive-thru, but also a new coffee and breakfast menu for guests to enjoy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
crackberry.com

Elon's stupid Las Vegas tunnels may actually be a boring game changer

When Elon Musk announced way back in 2016 that he was starting a tunnel boring company because he was frustrated by Los Angeles traffic, the idea was pretty broadly mocked. Sure, there was probably some minor innovation that The Boring Company could bring to the tunneling business, but to just make another path for even more cars? That's pretty low on the priorities list in solving transportation gridlock. And that's not to mention that we solved transportation tunnels long ago: subways.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy

Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Show | Shopping mall in Las Vegas, Nevada

Very close to Caesars Palace and The Venetian hotels, Fashion Show Mall is the largest shopping center in Las Vegas. They have the largest selection of clothing stores in Las Vegas which makes it a must visit for all shoppers. It is very easy to get to from any other hotel as it is also located on The Strip, at the end of the Boulevard. There are nearly 200 stores in this mall including five of the country's leading department stores: Saks, Nordstrom, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, and Dillard's.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
LAS VEGAS, NV

