Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BMW unveils the worlds first color changing vehicleCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
Universal brings new thrills to North Texas and Las Vegas with upcoming theme parksLarry LeaseLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
Local Brunch Spot Opens New Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Broken Yolk Cafe is launching its second location next Monday in Henderson. Kendall Tenney is joined by Senior Marketing Manager Nikki Sachman to give us a taste of their menu.
Formerly Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 313 BBQ and Wings Plans Second Location
The second location will service takeout and delivery orders on Sierra Vista Drive
Fox5 KVVU
Shaq’s Big Chicken to open in southwest Las Vegas with drive-thru
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his Big Chicken fast casual restaurant with a new Las Vegas location. According to a news release, the new Big Chicken location will be located at 9595 W. Tropicana Avenue, adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.
963kklz.com
Diner’s Drive-Ins And Dives: Las Vegas Mediterranean Restaurant Makes The Show
The famous Food Network show, Diner’s, Drive-Ins And Dives, hosted by LV local, Guy Feiri, will feature another Las Vegas Mediterranean restaurant. As local Vegas foodies can attest, the city has some excellent choices when it comes to dining out. From fancy five star eateries in big casinos to small mom and pop shops that serve warm comfort foods- Vegas really does has the best of both.
Distill Appears to Be Renovating Decatur Boulevard Location
Permit paperwork shows plans for an interior and exterior remodel
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Opens New Restaurant in Las Vegas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant at 9595 W Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. Adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest section of town, the restaurant joins the brand’s flagship location just off the Las Vegas Strip near the airport. It will not only unveil the concept’s first ever drive-thru, but also a new coffee and breakfast menu for guests to enjoy.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las Vegas
The fast-growing brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to Open in Spring Valley
It’s the chain’s second location in Las Vegas
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Universal Studios Announces Massive Expansion Coming To Las Vegas, Texas With Two Very Different Concepts
Universal Parks and Resorts are expanding and building two brand new locations.
A local restaurant owner said he was struggling to make ends meet. Then a TikToker reviewed his food, and the impact was 'life-changing.'
Frank Steele, the owner of Frankenson's Pizzeria in Las Vegas, said he was struggling to stay afloat until TikToker Keith Lee reviewed his food.
crackberry.com
Elon's stupid Las Vegas tunnels may actually be a boring game changer
When Elon Musk announced way back in 2016 that he was starting a tunnel boring company because he was frustrated by Los Angeles traffic, the idea was pretty broadly mocked. Sure, there was probably some minor innovation that The Boring Company could bring to the tunneling business, but to just make another path for even more cars? That's pretty low on the priorities list in solving transportation gridlock. And that's not to mention that we solved transportation tunnels long ago: subways.
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy
Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
Las Vegas police: McDonald’s employee shot at crowd on Fremont Street Experience
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a McDonald’s employee for allegedly shooting into a crowd of people, injuring two, after his shift at a restaurant at the Fremont Street Experience, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Show | Shopping mall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Very close to Caesars Palace and The Venetian hotels, Fashion Show Mall is the largest shopping center in Las Vegas. They have the largest selection of clothing stores in Las Vegas which makes it a must visit for all shoppers. It is very easy to get to from any other hotel as it is also located on The Strip, at the end of the Boulevard. There are nearly 200 stores in this mall including five of the country's leading department stores: Saks, Nordstrom, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, and Dillard's.
2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
DOL: 10 Las Vegas restaurants failed to pay over 100 employees overtime wages
The U.S Department of Labor reported that 10 Las Vegas restaurants failed to pay 121 employees overtime wages.
Comments / 0