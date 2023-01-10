Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
No. 6/6 Indiana Takes Care Of Wisconsin In Front Of Record Crowd, 93-56
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 6/6 Indiana used fuel from a record crowd as it cruised past Wisconsin, 93-56, on Sunday afternoon inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. A regular season record of 10,422 were in attendance to see the victory, just second overall to the 2018 WNIT Championship. KEY MOMENTS.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Downs Dayton in Season-Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis started their season off on the right foot, defeating Dayton in a 4-1 match on Sunday morning at the IU Tennis Center. The Hoosiers got rolling with two quick wins at doubles to earn the doubles point and take a 1-0 lead. Luka Vukovic and Ekansh Kumar's win at No. 3 Doubles plus Sam Landau and Luc Boulier's win at No. 2 Doubles was enough to give IU the advantage ahead of singles play.
iuhoosiers.com
Spring Sessions: Jaylin Lucas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After a breakout freshman season that included multiple All-America honors, running back/return specialist Jaylin Lucas spoke with the media on Saturday (January 14) inside Assembly Hall. Below is a partial transcript of the press conference, while video of the full media session can be in the...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. No. 18/18 Wisconsin
• Indiana (11-6, 2-4) defeated No. 18/18 Wisconsin (11-5, 3-3), 63-45, on Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • The win was Indiana's second victory over a ranked opponent this season, the first was a 77-65 win over No. 18/15 North Carolina. • This was Indiana's margin of victory...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosier Turnaround Starts with Veteran Leadership
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's basketball freefall continues, frustration builds, and questions come faster than opponents' relentless three-point-shooting onslaughts, none bigger than this:. How can the Hoosiers (10-6 overall, 1-4 in the Big Ten) reverse their slide from top-10 glory to unranked misery?. Work harder, junior guard Trey Galloway says.
iuhoosiers.com
Big Second Half Leads Hoosiers Past Wisconsin
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana found its defense Saturday afternoon. Junior forward Jordan Geronimo played to his potential. That the 63-45 win came against No. 18 Wisconsin, a program that had dominated the series throughout the 21st Century, that the Hoosiers (11-6 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak and restored momentum they desperately needed, made it all the sweeter.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 17 Indiana Wrestling Downs No. 16 Rutgers, 24-16
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– Indiana Wrestling continued its winning ways on Friday night, defeating No. 16 Rutgers, 24-16, in the dual meet at Wilkinson Hall. The No. 17-ranked Hoosiers have won two matches in a row and improved to 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Big Ten with the win.
iuhoosiers.com
Nathan Stone, Robert Blue Claim Event Titles on Opening Day of Commodore Challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Indiana Track and Field teams returned to action on Friday night for the first day of the Commodore Challenge. A pair of event titles and a plethora of personal bests welcomed the Hoosiers back to competition in the new year. Mahogany Jenkins started the new year...
