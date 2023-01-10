BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis started their season off on the right foot, defeating Dayton in a 4-1 match on Sunday morning at the IU Tennis Center. The Hoosiers got rolling with two quick wins at doubles to earn the doubles point and take a 1-0 lead. Luka Vukovic and Ekansh Kumar's win at No. 3 Doubles plus Sam Landau and Luc Boulier's win at No. 2 Doubles was enough to give IU the advantage ahead of singles play.

