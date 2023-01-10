Read full article on original website
Top Credit Suisse shareholder cuts stake
FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - One of Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) large shareholders, Harris Associates, has reduced its stake in the bank by roughly half to about 5%, according to regulatory filings, as the Swiss bank struggles to regain the confidence of investors.
BBC
FTX: Collapsed crypto giant recovers over $5bn of assets
Collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has located more than $5bn (£4.1bn) of assets, an attorney for the firm says. However, a US bankruptcy court was told on Wednesday that the extent of losses to customers is still not known. Prosecutors have accused FTX's former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried of orchestrating...
Oil prices reacting to China more than apparent slump in U.S. demand
Crude oil prices seem to be moving in defiance of growing concerns about an economic recession.
TechCrunch
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
Credit Suisse may halve 2022 bonus pool -Bloomberg News
ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is considering a 50% cut to its 2022 bonus pool, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, as the Swiss bank presses on with efforts to revive its fortunes after a series of scandals and heavy losses.
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN COP28 summit, in a move activists warned could thwart key negotiations between world leaders at this year's global climate conference.
US News and World Report
British-EU Talks Remain Challenging, Complex - Irish Foreign Minister
BELFAST (Reuters) -Very challenging and complex issues remain to be resolved in talks between British and European Union negotiators on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland despite recent progress, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Thursday. Britain on Monday agreed to a way forward on sharing with Brussels...
CNBC
Microsoft looked at buying Figma but declined to put in an offer as Adobe deal was nearing
Adobe is seeking approval from regulators in Europe to complete its proposed $20 billion Figma deal. According to a filing, Figma CEO Dylan Field talked to another public company about a potential deal but didn't receive interest. That company was Microsoft, according to a person familiar with the matter. last...
BBC
COP28: Why has an oil boss been chosen to head climate summit?
The United Arab Emirates has named the head of the state oil company, Sultan Al Jaber, as the president of this year's UN climate conference, COP28. But how can one man dedicate himself both to selling fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis?. The UAE is one of the 10...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Keep Calm, Risk On
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. U.S. inflation data for December is in, and while market reaction was perhaps a little muted relative to recent releases and the hype surrounding it, the overriding message for investors was clear: keep calm and risk on.
CoinDesk
Crypto Market Maker CyberX Gets $15M From Foresight Ventures
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto market maker CyberX has raised $15 million in a strategic investment from Foresight Ventures, a crypto venture capital firm with about $400 million in assets under management. CyberX will use the funds to...
BBC
UK space launch: Premature shutdown behind Cornwall rocket launch failure
A premature shutdown in the rocket was behind the failure of the first ever satellite mission launched from the UK, Virgin Orbit has said. A jumbo jet operated by the company carried a rocket out of Newquay, Cornwall, to release it high over the Atlantic Ocean. After the rocket ignited,...
CoinDesk
Real Crypto Adoption Needs Real Crypto Infrastructure (These 7 Upgrades, for Starters)
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Kgothatso Ngako saw a problem. He believed his neighbors in Africa would benefit from owning bitcoin, but most did not own smartphones. Internet penetration in Africa is only 30%. Millions were unable to, as the slogan puts it, “be their own bank.”
10-Year Treasury Auction Sees Big Demand Boost As December Inflation Data Looms
A key indicator of Treasury bond demand hit the highest levels in six months Wednesday as investors snapped-up a $32 billion auction on the eve of December inflation data.
IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at about 2.7%
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is not likely to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday, noting that a feared oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong.
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Ondo Finance Sets Up Tokenized Corporate Bonds With Over 8% Yield on Stablecoins
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Ondo Finance has launched three products designed to allow stablecoin holders globally to invest directly in bonds and U.S. Treasurys. Ondo estimated the regulated products could attract more than $100...
Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005308/en/ Robin Stamp, Director of Solutions Engineering at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak.
TechCrunch
AWS partners with Avalanche to scale blockchain solutions for enterprises, governments
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has partnered with Ava Labs, the company building out layer-1 blockchain Avalanche, to help scale blockchain adoption across enterprises, institutions and governments, the two firms exclusively told TechCrunch. “Looking forward, web3 and blockchain is inevitable,” Howard Wright, VP and global head of startups at AWS, said...
