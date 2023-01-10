(Spirit Lake) - An fire that destroyed a structure in the Triboji Beach area Thursday night also claimed the lives of two people. Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says at around 11 p.m., crews were dispatched to 20945 151st Street and when they arrived, smoke was coming from the eves. Fire crews were told that one person got out of the house, but there were still two people inside.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO