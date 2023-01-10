Read full article on original website
Senator Dave Rowley Gives High Remarks to Governor Reynolds' Condition of the State Speech
(KILR) – Area lawmakers have been giving high remarks for Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State speech Tuesday night. One of those lawmakers was State Senator Dave Rowley, a Republican from Spirit Lake. He highlighted what proposals and ideas stood out to him during Reynolds’ speech.
CEO/General Manager of Clay County Fair Taking New Position
(Spencer) – Clay County Fair CEO/Manager Jeremy Parsons has accepted a similar role as the CEO and Manager of the Iowa State Fair. He will succeed Gary Slater, who retired from the position in October of 2022. Parsons says he’s thrilled and excited for the opportunity. Parsons has...
House Fire Thursday Night in Spirit Lake Claims Two Lives
(Spirit Lake) - An fire that destroyed a structure in the Triboji Beach area Thursday night also claimed the lives of two people. Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says at around 11 p.m., crews were dispatched to 20945 151st Street and when they arrived, smoke was coming from the eves. Fire crews were told that one person got out of the house, but there were still two people inside.
