Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Shapiro names picks for ag, parks and environmental agencies

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor's Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

