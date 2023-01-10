Read full article on original website
Related
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Altoona Bed Bath & Beyond, other PA locations set to close
These closures come just months after the company announced plans to close 56 others in September.
cranberryeagle.com
Parents, others upset with messages on new billboard on Route 422 in Summit Township
Neighbors and motorists didn’t think much of it last week when a new electronic billboard was installed at the intersection of Route 422 and Bonniebrook Road in Summit Township, but were shocked and upset at the messages that began scrolling repeatedly on Monday. The billboard, which is on the...
cranberryeagle.com
Shapiro names picks for ag, parks and environmental agencies
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor's Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell...
Idaho college killings: How DNA led to the Kohberger arrest
Investigators used crime scene DNA and DNA from Bryan Kohberger's father to lead to an arrest.
Comments / 0