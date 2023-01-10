Read full article on original website
TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Indictment, Arrest of a Memphis Woman
MEMPHIS – An in-home care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been indicted following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. On May 26, 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
A local landlord didn’t own the apartments, she evicted tenants anyway
While at work, Erica Hillard received a call from her boyfriend. A sheriff was at their apartment to evict them and her three children. Hillard, who works in fast food, was shocked, angry and confused. She had no idea she was being evicted. She rushed home to discover her dressers,...
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
One dead, one injured in Cordova complex shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
Woman missing after leaving with man to get cigarettes: MPD
UPDATE: The City Watch for Jean Merritt has been canceled. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who reportedly went missing from North Memphis Thursday night. Police say 47-year-old Jean Merritt was last seen in the 1400 block of Sydney Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Memphis Police issued a City […]
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
Man Kills 2 Children, Holds Another Hostage In Mississippi
Marquez Griffin was arrested after killing 2 children and holding another one hostage in Jonestown, Mississippi. Fortunately for the third child, authorities were able to talk Griffin into dropping his weapon. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after allegedly shooting two children to death and holding another one hostage in Jonestown,...
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business. Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report. After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and […]
Westwood murders: Residents concerned about their safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local residents are reeling, worried about four murders that happened over the last two months. Those who live in the Westwood community are talking about the incidents that occurred between November and January. “It’s crazy. It sounds like something out of a movie,” said Westwood resident...
2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
Two people killed in East Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in East Memphis Saturday morning. At approximately 3:45 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Titus Road, and East Mallory Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people on the ground shot. Both victims were pronounced dead at...
Woman recounts terrifying moment armed man burglarized her East Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera breaking into an East Memphis home with a gun in his hand. The victim was not home, but her two dogs were. No one was hurt but the victim told FOX13 that home break-ins do not normally happen in her neighborhood.
Investigation into potentially cancer causing chemicals coming from South Memphis facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For people in South Memphis, there’s a chance that air pollution is killing them. The Sterilization Services of Tennessee facility emits a chemical called ethylene oxide, a solution used to clean medical equipment. Up until recently, the EPA did not deem ethylene oxide as harmful.
Woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl
MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence. On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
