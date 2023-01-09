Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
First Coast News
AMIkids Clay County helps kids discover their potential (FCL Jan. 13, 2023)
Opened in 2015, AMIkids Clay County is dedicated to helping kids discover the potential within them, transform their lives and strengthen our community. Located in Green Cove Springs, Florida, AMIkids Clay County empowers our kids through care and guidance to reach that potential and, as a result, breaks the cycle of failure and poverty. Go to AMIkids Clay County for more information.
Jacksonville chef shares tailgating food tips and easy dip recipe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s going to be the best tailgate of the season as the Jacksonville Jaguars get ready for a playoff game!. We are getting you ready with a classic: wings. Chef Evan Eriksen, owner and chef at Pie 95 in Riverside, joined the Good Morning Jacksonville...
Strings Sports Brewery opening second location in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strings Sports Brewery is opening a second location in Jacksonville Beach, according to a Facebook post made by the business Friday. "Team Adeeb is proud to announce that we closed on our SECOND LOCATION," said the brewery. "Today we officially purchased the former Terry’s Country Store on Penman Rd. in Jacksonville Beach. Remodel and renovations are to start soon."
Pita Pit in Jacksonville Beach announces closure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) A longtime Jacksonville Beach restaurant is closing due to what they say are circumstances beyond its control. Pita Pit, a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout, is closing its doors this weekend. It's been a Jacksonville Beach staple...
First Coast News
Setting fitness and wellness goals with UNF (FCL Jan. 11, 2023)
Consult your doctor before starting a new exercise routine. The Department of Recreation and Wellness, known as RecWell, has multiple facilities and fields, and is divided into these units: Aquatics, Fitness, Competitive Sports, Eco Adventure, Wellness, and Youth Programs Compliance. RecWell offers programs and services to balance the academic demands with outside-of-the-classroom opportunities to de-stress, build a strong mind and body, gain practical work experience, and to form lasting friendships and experiences that will bond them to the university. Visit unf.edu/recwell for more information.
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
List: Cold weather shelters opening up along the First Coast for chilly weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The coldest weather of January will be moving on Friday night and settling in for the weekend. As a result, many places are opening a cold weather shelter as temperatures drop. Here's a list of available shelters. FERNANDINA - A cold shelter will open in Fernandina...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?
The approval of a new household pets ordinance in Orange Park may have seemed like residents walked into the land of Oz during Tuesday’s town council meeting after a letter from a resident about his pet peacocks sparked conversation about potential issues.
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food court
Orange Park Mall visitors will no longer see Taco Bell, Moe’s Southwest Grill or Island Dream Italian Ice in the food court due to lease expirations causing the restaurants to leave the mall permanently.
904happyhour.com
The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens Announces Free Admission and Programming on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens Announces Free Admission and Programming on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Annual celebration of Dr. King’s legacy is sponsored by The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. Jan. 11, 2023 — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens today announced...
First Coast News
Teacher of the Week: Ms. Jennifer Currie
This week’s honoree is from Jacksonville Country Day School and she’s not teaching in a classroom. She’s actually a librarian!
Action News Jax
Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
Free adoptions at Jacksonville Animal Services over MLK Weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adoptions will be free Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services Shelter. The shelter is at critical capacity, so many animals need homes quickly. You can visit the shelter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 12...
Action News Jax
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
Action News Jax
Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
'I think it saved my life:' Fernandina Beach woman says it took only a few seconds
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — "I think it saved my life," Mary Lou Tompkins says. She's talking about the mammogram she got that picked up a cancer she couldn't feel. And for any woman reluctant to get a mammogram? Tompkins says, "It pinches. It's uncomfortable. But it does not hurt, and it lasts for only a few seconds."
Expert: Orca found in Flagler County is first ever recorded stranding in Southeast United States
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Orca was found beached in Palm Coast on Wednesday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The 21-foot whale reportedly beached itself south of Jungle Hut Park and has since died. Deputies, SeaWorld and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are on scene assisting with the removal.
Comments / 0