Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

AMIkids Clay County helps kids discover their potential (FCL Jan. 13, 2023)

Opened in 2015, AMIkids Clay County is dedicated to helping kids discover the potential within them, transform their lives and strengthen our community. Located in Green Cove Springs, Florida, AMIkids Clay County empowers our kids through care and guidance to reach that potential and, as a result, breaks the cycle of failure and poverty. Go to AMIkids Clay County for more information.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
First Coast News

Strings Sports Brewery opening second location in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Strings Sports Brewery is opening a second location in Jacksonville Beach, according to a Facebook post made by the business Friday. "Team Adeeb is proud to announce that we closed on our SECOND LOCATION," said the brewery. "Today we officially purchased the former Terry’s Country Store on Penman Rd. in Jacksonville Beach. Remodel and renovations are to start soon."
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Setting fitness and wellness goals with UNF (FCL Jan. 11, 2023)

Consult your doctor before starting a new exercise routine. The Department of Recreation and Wellness, known as RecWell, has multiple facilities and fields, and is divided into these units: Aquatics, Fitness, Competitive Sports, Eco Adventure, Wellness, and Youth Programs Compliance. RecWell offers programs and services to balance the academic demands with outside-of-the-classroom opportunities to de-stress, build a strong mind and body, gain practical work experience, and to form lasting friendships and experiences that will bond them to the university. Visit unf.edu/recwell for more information.
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
ORANGE PARK, FL

