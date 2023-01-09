Aging has its ups and downs. This universal truth is evident as you reach your 40s when it becomes increasingly challenging to stay fit and lose stubborn body fat. If you can relate, don't feel bad. It's only natural, considering our bodies begin to decline around age 30. Plus, many of us are busier than ever with hectic schedules and work, social, and family obligations pulling us in every direction (and keeping us from spending time in the gym). However, you should never allow your health and fitness to fall off your radar. That's why we spoke with Nicole Davis, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, who shares four killer exercises to change your body shape after 40 and beyond.

22 HOURS AGO