House Fire Thursday Night in Spirit Lake Claims Two Lives
(Spirit Lake) - An fire that destroyed a structure in the Triboji Beach area Thursday night also claimed the lives of two people. Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says at around 11 p.m., crews were dispatched to 20945 151st Street and when they arrived, smoke was coming from the eves. Fire crews were told that one person got out of the house, but there were still two people inside.
Senator Dave Rowley Gives High Remarks to Governor Reynolds' Condition of the State Speech
(KILR) – Area lawmakers have been giving high remarks for Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State speech Tuesday night. One of those lawmakers was State Senator Dave Rowley, a Republican from Spirit Lake. He highlighted what proposals and ideas stood out to him during Reynolds’ speech.
Deadline Approaching for Applications to Federated Rural Electric's Operation Round Up
(Jackson) - The deadline is approaching for applications to Federated Rural Electric's Operation Round Up. Over 75 percent of Federated's members in Jackson and Martin counties participate in the program, which allows member's monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar amount. The extra money goes into...
CEO/General Manager of Clay County Fair Taking New Position
(Spencer) – Clay County Fair CEO/Manager Jeremy Parsons has accepted a similar role as the CEO and Manager of the Iowa State Fair. He will succeed Gary Slater, who retired from the position in October of 2022. Parsons says he’s thrilled and excited for the opportunity. Parsons has...
January 9th Designated as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
(Estherville) – January 9th is designated as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, where it’s an opportunity to thank officers for their service. Iowa State Trooper Kevin Krull says he got his start in law enforcement in 1993. Krull says a lot has changed during his time in law enforcement.
ILCC Hosting Annual Jazz Band Contest
(Estherville) – The 2023 Jazz Band Contest is returning to the Janice K. Lund Performing Arts Center at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville Thursday, January 19th and Friday, January 20th. Iowa Lakes Instrumental Music Professor Carol Ayres says it’s a great opportunity for high school jazz bands to perform and get feedback from experienced judges.
Emmetsburg Man Arrested After Domestic Incident
(Emmetsburg) – An Emmetsburg man is facing charges in connection with a domestic disturbance that happened earlier this month. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says on January 5th around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to a rural residence after getting a report of a disturbance. A subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Adam Enockson.
Lakefield MN Woman Charged With Murder
(Jackson) – A year-long investigation into the death of an employee at a Jackson convenience store last year has resulted in a Lakefield woman being charged with murder. Jackson County authorities and first responders were called to a convenience store in Jackson on January 7th, 2022 where a worker was found unresponsive behind the counter and not breathing. Paramedics tried to revive the woman, but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
Cylinder Man Facing Multiple Charges After Domestic Disturbance
(Cylinder)--A Cylinder man is facing multiple charges after a report of a disturbance last weekend in Palo Alto County. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a residence on 4th Street in Cylinder just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 7th. Upon arrival, deputies conducted a brief investigation and eventually arrested 47-year-old Richard Scott.
